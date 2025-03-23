CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Puts Chevrolet in Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR CUP SERIES

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

MARCH 23, 2025

Larson Puts Chevrolet in Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st – Kyle Larson

2nd – Alex Bowman

7th – AJ Allmendinger

10th – Justin Haley

For the first time this season and 30th time in his career, Kyle Larson earned a trip to victory lane in NASCAR’s premier series – driving his No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet to the win in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Taking the green flag for the series’ sixth points-paying race of the season, Larson drove his Hendrick Motorsports-prepared Chevrolet to a pair of top-10 stage finishes, going on to lead 19 laps en route to the triumph and an early ticket into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Chevrolet is the first manufacturer to capture a tripleheader sweep this season, with Larson also capturing the win in Friday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, and fellow Team Chevy driver, Justin Allgaier, and the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet team earning back-to-back trips to victory lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The victory – Chevrolet’s second of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season – is the Bowtie brand’s eighth victory in the division at Homestead-Miami Speedway to make it a three-way tie on the all-time wins leaderboard among its manufacturer competitors. Among those triumphs includes now two wins in four races in the Next Gen era at the 1.5-mile Florida oval, each earned by Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team.

In six points-paying races, Larson is the second different Chevrolet driver to collect a victory and an early ticket into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs – joining reigning DAYTONA 500 champion and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Runner-up finisher, Alex Bowman, and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team put on a stout Saturday performance with the 31-year-old Tucson, Arizona, native becoming the third different driver to earn Chevrolet a pole position in NASCAR’s top division this season. The qualifying effort extended Chevrolet’s pole-winning feats to three-straight, with the Bowtie brand now leading its manufacturer competitors in pole triumphs with six points-paying races complete.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team showed early speed, with Larson climbing his way up to a fourth-place finish in Stage One. Pitting during the stage break for the team’s second scheduled stop of the race, calamity ensued in the race off pit road between Josh Berry and Joey Logano, ultimately puncturing a hole in the left-side rocker of the No. 5 Chevrolet. Despite the damage, Larson remained a contender throughout much of the remainder of the race before taking the checkered flag for the first time this season.

Among the five drivers who collected points in both stages of the 400-mile race included a trio of Hendrick Motorsports drivers: Kyle Larson (4th; 2nd), Williams Byron (6th; 4th) and Alex Bowman (2nd; 6th). Despite facing a pit road speeding penalty with under 60 laps to go, Byron will maintain the points lead for the fifth consecutive week as the series heads to the seventh points-paying race of the season at Martinsville Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger continued his mile-and-a-half momentum by piloting his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to back-to-back top-10 finishes – taking the checkered flag in the seventh position. Completing the Team Chevy top-10 included Spire Motorsports’ Justin Haley, who collected the No. 7 Chevrolet team’s first top-10 finish of the season.

Chevrolet’s all-time NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Wins: 8

Poles: 7

Top-Fives: 54

Top-10s: 112

Chevrolet’s season statistics with six NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 2

Poles: 3

Top-Fives: 13

Top-10s: 29

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Martinsville Speedway with the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 30, at 3 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 1st

HOW WERE YOU ABLE TO PUT IT ON THE BOARDS AND MAKE IT SO PERFECT THAT LAST RUN?

“It was far from perfect. I gave up a spot and a half, almost two spots, by hitting the wall too many times. I knew I wasn’t going to get the best restart there, and I knew I wasn’t good on the short runs. I just thought if I could hold off the 11 and the 45 behind me, I could get to running the top. And the 19 too, but then I got in the wall, and I let him by. I just had to keep plugging away with what I know and what’s good for me.

Just proud of myself, proud of the team. Just a lot of gritty, hard work by the team today. Damage on pit road, qualifying bad, bad restarts, all that stuff. So just super pumped and one of the coolest wins in my Cup career because of all the heartbreak I have had here, the heartbreak yesterday, and to just keep my head down and keep digging feels really good.”

AS YOU GET THE LEAD THERE WITH ABOUT 10 TO GO, WHAT ARE YOU THINKING? NO CAUTION RIGHT NOW?

“Oh yeah, that is what I am thinking every time I am in the lead, especially here at Homestead. So yeah, just crazy. I knew with me coming toward those guys, they were going to start moving around and making mistakes. I felt like if I could just keep pressure on Alex (Bowman), that he would make a mistake. He caught the wall there and I got by him easier than I expected to. Still had to work hard though. My balance, once I got in clean air, was really loose, ust like those guys were.

Hats off to the whole team — HENDRICKCARS.COM, Chevrolet, Prime, Valvoline, the whole Hendrick Engine Shop and everybody at the Hendrick Automotive Group.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 7th

“I can figure out enough lines to make speed and do different things where certain guys just rip the fence to keep the momentum up. We just didn’t quite have enough there in the longer run. In general, I was really happy there. We fought hard, lost a little bit in the second stage but Trent Owens and the team worked hard to get it back and be very competitive.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 2nd

You possibly hit the wall off of turn four, but that final stretch, where do you feel like Kyle Larson (race winner) was a little bit better?

“The No. 5 (Kyle Larson) was way better than us on the long runs all day and he showed up there at the end. I just tried to push a little too hard and kind of hung it in the fence there, so that’s on me. I just didn’t do a good enough job, but congratulations to Kyle Larson and the No. 5 team on getting the win.”

How would you assess the performance, overall, of this No. 48 team?

“Yeah, it was a good day for the No. 48 Ally Unrivaled League Chevy team. We have some work to do, for sure. But overall, it was a really good weekend for us at a racetrack that hasn’t been very good to us in the past.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 20th

It was an up-and-down day for the No. 71 Delaware Life Chevy team. We made a lot of adjustments throughout the race. We got our Chevy good at one point, and then on that last run, it just got really tight again. It was unfortunate, but we’re figuring it out. We’re making little gains at a time. We had a couple good runs that we felt like we were moving forward and doing the right things, and then a couple where we didn’t. We have to go back and look at it all; keep making the gains. I’m proud of the No. 7 team. Justin Haley and Rodney Childers did a great job and got a top-10 finish there, so that’s awesome. Good notes to look at and we’ll keep plugging away.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.