Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Homestead – 03.23.25

THREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSES FINISH INSIDE TOP-FIVE AT HOMESTEAD

Bubba Wallace earns season-best result of third position

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (March 23, 2025) – Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin earned top-five finishes Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, ending the day in third, fourth and fifth position, respectively. Tyler Reddick joined the trio inside the top-10 on Sunday, coming home eighth in his attempt to defend his Homestead win from last October.

Wallace led the second most laps on the day (56) and earned his best career finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway in his seventh start. Briscoe also earned his career-best result at the Florida oval in his fifth start, as well as tying his best finish so far in the 2025 season. For Hamlin, he climbed his way from the 23rd starting position to capture the Stage 2 win and lead 15 laps.

The NASCAR Cup Series is off to Martinsville Speedway next Sunday, March 30.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race 6 of 36 – 400.5 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Alex Bowman*

3rd, BUBBA WALLACE

4th, CHASE BRISCOE

5th, DENNY HAMLIN

8th, TYLER REDDICK

15th, ERIK JONES

23rd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

25th, TY GIBBS

29th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

33rd, RILEY HERBST

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What was the difference on that final restart and stint?

“Yeah, I need to look back (at it), but all-in-all, what a day. Finally got us a good finish! But we need to go back and look at if I burned my stuff up to start there (final stint). I thought I got into a rhythm early, but that was a longer run there so thought our capability fell away. I got into the fence there and that allowed him (Alex Bowman) to get beside me and then just capability from then on wasn’t there. Hate that I messed up, but I came over the radio and said ‘I haven’t been in many situations like that to give away a race so a lot to learn today. I can’t even hang my head over that finish. Proud of the effort in race six. We’ve had fast cars, just nothing to show for it (yet). But, here we are. Got our Columbia Sportswear Toyota Camry XSE a top-three finish, so a good day.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Spring Fishing Classic Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How would you describe your race today?

“Yeah, it was for sure a chaotic day for us with the brake issues and tire vibrations. Had three or four bad pit stops, so just had to keep coming from behind, kind of all day long but this is honestly what needed. Our Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE just needed a solid finish and a good day when we were up front – I say without anything happening to us but we had a lot happen to us, but we were able to overcome it. Hopefully, we can take this and build on it. We’ve had speed to run in the top-five all year, just haven’t been able to show it. Have a lot of good race tracks for myself and the team coming up so looking forward to it.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

What’s your takeaway from today’s race?

“Yeah, a solid day, just needed a little bit more speed at the end. We would have runs there where I thought we had a top-three car and we had runs where it would end there and it’d be fringe top-five. Overall, great job by Chris (Gayle, crew chief) and the whole Progressive Toyota Camry XSE team to bring me a car where we could battle back and obviously, win Stage 2 there, and at least contend. Certainly a lot better, just need to work on the little stuff and be slightly better to run the kind of speed it takes to win.”

