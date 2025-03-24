Austin Hill inks five-race Cup deal with Richard Childress Racing in 2025

Austin Hill will be campaigning in five NASCAR Cup Series events with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) throughout the 2025 season.

Hill, a 30-year-old racer from Winston, Georgia, will be piloting RCR’s No. 33 Chevrolet entry for a second consecutive part-time campaign in NASCAR’s premier series. His 2025 Cup schedule is slated to commence at Darlington Raceway on April 6. He will then return to compete at the Chicago Street Course on July 6, Daytona International Speedway on August 23, Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13 and at Talladega Superspeedway on October 19.

As part of his part-time Cup effort, United Rentals will be sponsoring his entry while Andy Street, who was Hill’s Xfinity Series crew chief from 2022 to 2024, will be serving as the crew chief for his inaugural presence as a Cup crew chief.

The news comes as Hill is currently campaigning in his fourth consecutive Xfinity Series season with RCR. Currently, Hill has notched a single victory, which occurred at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his home track, in February. He has also recorded four top-10 results through the first six-scheduled events and is ranked in fourth place in the 2025 driver’s standings as he continues his yearlong pursuit to return to the Championship 4 round and contend for his first series’ title.

“I’m excited to compete in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet again this year,” Hill said in a released statement. “United Rentals has been a longtime supporter of my career and to continue that relationship once again at the top level of our sport is special. I’ve enjoyed my starts in the Cup Series so far and the goal is to keep learning every time I climb into the car. We have been strategic with adding new tracks to the lineup each season, which allows me to gain valuable experience. Racing for Richard at any level is an honor, but especially in the Cup Series. The focus remains on winning the Xfinity Series championship in November, but any laps in the Cup car are important for the future.”

Hill, a multi-race winner and regular-season champion in both the Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series divisions, made his inaugural start in NASCAR’s premier series at Michigan International Speedway in August 2022. Driving RCR’s No. 33 Chevrolet entry, the Georgian started 31st and finished 18th. The following season, he competed in five Cup events with Beard Motorsports, a part-time organization that is aligned with RCR before he returned for four events at RCR in 2024.

In 10 current starts in the Cup Series division, Hill has recorded an average-finishing result of 27.5 and two top-20 results. His current best result is 14th, which occurred at Daytona in August 2023, and he led his first lap at Texas Motor Speedway in April 2024.

Austin Hill’s part-time NASCAR Cup Series campaign with RCR is scheduled to commence at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 on April 6. The event’s broadcast time is slated to occur at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.