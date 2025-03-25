2025 Triple Truck Challenge program commences at Martinsville

NASCAR’s Triple Truck Challenge program from the Craftsman Truck Series division returns this upcoming weekend at Martinsville Speedway. The return of the series’ program for the 2025 season will feature a trio of new venues and an early start-up timeframe compared to the previous six seasons of the program’s existence.

The 2025 Triple Truck Challenge program’s schedule will span over three events for a seventh consecutive season, beginning at Martinsville Speedway this upcoming Saturday, March 28. The initiative will then continue for the series’ next scheduled event at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11 before concluding in the series’ return to Rockingham Speedway on April 18.

Ironically, the upcoming season will mark the first time ever where Martinsville, Bristol and Rockingham combined will host a Triple Truck Challenge event. In addition, the trio of venues will align with the Xfinity Series’ remaining three Dash 4 Cash program events. Amid the schedule, this season will also mark the series’ first visit to the Rock in Rockingham, North Carolina, since April 2013.

Each Triple Truck Challenge event will offer Truck Series regulars three opportunities to notch a $50,000 bonus for themselves if a race victory is achieved. Opportunities for the bonus to increase to $150,000 is also on the line if a series’ regular wins two Triple Truck Challenge events. The bonus could then be increased to a $500,000 payday if all three events are won.

Overall, the program, which debuted in 2019, will enable Truck Series regulars to battle amongst one another and acquire any means necessary on the track to attain the forefront of attention both for themselves and the attraction of their series.

Since its debut in 2019, a total of 15 competitors have notched a Triple Truck Challenge bonus purse of $50,000 at least once. To date, Sheldon Creed and Corey Heim are the only competitors to achieve the bonus multiple times, with Creed having accumulated the most bonus victories at three. Creed is also the only competitor to have won the challenge twice in a single season, which occurred during his championship season in 2020. As a result, Creed, who won the challenge’s scheduled events at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course and at World Wide Technology Raceway, notched a $150,000 bonus.

This past season, Nick Sanchez commenced the program’s occurrence in 2024 by claiming his first $50,000 bonus after he notched his second series victory of the season and of his career at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Sanchez’s victory occurred in an event where the Truck Series ran its 700th race in history. Corey Heim, who fell short to Sanchez at Charlotte, would redeem himself by claiming the second bonus with his fourth victory of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway in early June before Christian Eckes capped off the program by winning at Nashville Superspeedway in late June for his third victory of the season. Eckes’ victory occurred in an event where he led all 150-scheduled laps.

Thus far in 2025, both Sanchez and Eckes have moved up to full-time Xfinity Series campaigns with Big Machine Racing and Kaulig Racing, respectively. Meanwhile, Heim will contend for additional opportunities to claim more of the program’s bonus money as he is campaigning in his third full-time Truck Series campaign with TRICON Garage. Among other former program winners who will contend for more bonus opportunities for this season include Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger, both of whom achieved their first in 2023.

Mired within the Truck Series regulars contending for the Triple Truck Challenge bonus, the program’s events will also be open for Cup and Xfinity competitors to compete in, but they will be ineligible to contend for the series’ bonus.

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge program commences this upcoming Friday, March 28, at Martinsville Speedway for the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200. The event’s commencement time is scheduled to occur at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.