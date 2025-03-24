Workmanlike Day for TeamSLR at Road Atlanta

Tristan McKee Fifth Overall, Barry Boes Rebounds for Pro-Am Podium;

For M1 Racecars, Mike Skeen Seventh Overall, Jared Odrick Fourth in Pro-Am;

Early Incident Ruins Bid for Georgia Driver Rob Clifton

Overview:

Date: March 23, 2025

Event: Mission Foods Road Atlanta SpeedTour (Round 2 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Location: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Layout: 3.54-mile, 12-turn road course

Format: 40 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, mid-70s

TA2 Winner: Thomas Annunziata of Nitro Motorsports

TeamSLR:

● Tristan McKee – Started 11th, Finished 5th (Running, completed 40/40 laps)

● Barry Boes – Started 13th, Finished 11th (Running, completed 40/40 laps)

● Rob Clifton – Started 17th, Finished 28th (Accident, completed 9/40 laps)

M1 Racecars:

● Mike Skeen – Started 8th, Finished 7th (Running, completed 40/40 laps)

● Jared Odrick – Started 20th, Finished 15th (Running, completed 40/40 laps)

Noteworthy:

● The 14-year-old McKee made just his fourth career TA2 start Sunday, following up his seventh-place finish in this year’s season-opening race at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway. The Chevrolet development driver’s TA2 debut last October at Virginia International Raceway in Alton resulted in a fourth-place finish, just .7 of a second off the final step of the podium.

● TeamSLR’s Boes fought back from two separate incidents to salvage a runner-up finish in the Pro-Am Challenge class for the second race in a row. The 2024 Pro-Am Challenge champion was the class runner-up at Sebring last month.

Tristan Mckee, Driver, No. 28 Spire Gainbridge/SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

“We struggled a little bit with driver stuff in practice – new track, tough track – but I think we got a lot better during the race. We went from 11th or so to sixth, so it was a pretty decent day. We’ve got a little bit more work to do. I think overall it was good for what we had, so going from 11th to sixth like that was pretty fun, passing all those cars. So I’ve just got to thank all my guys, TeamSLR, Spire, Gainbridge, Chevy, Curt Kallberg’s engine program, everyone who helps us get here and make the car go ’round. We’ve just got a little bit of work to do, so we’ll get there for the next one.”

Barry Boes, Driver No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

“It was a fantastic, fun race. All of us at the front of the Pro-Am pack got dirty at one point or another, some of us multiple times, going off and kicking up the red clay. Keith (Prociuk, Pro-Am polesitter and class winner) got taken out on a restart, so he got behind me for a while and we were all going good. Then I got taken out and Keith got by me, and then I got hit again and fell a spot off the podium. I promised myself I would do anything possible to make the best of my day, so here we are on the podium behind Keith. Keith, I think last season he maybe did a little bit of mental reset and said, ‘I’ve got to give it a hundred percent.’ And he’s out there giving it a hundred percent and we’re all very evenly matched. It’s super fun to race with him, and I couldn’t get beat by a nicer guy.”

Rob Clifton, Driver, No. 8 Clifton Construction/SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

“The M1 car was good. It’s a heavier car in the race compared to qualifying, when the car is light and where you want it to be. But after learning that and settling in, we were running the laps and started to feel pretty good about things, passing some guys, just nice race craft. Then, coming out of seven, it pushed really hard. I came back and tried to clutch it to make up some time, and for some reason couldn’t get the car to get out of first gear, so I just kind of started drifting back and forth. By the time I was clutching in, it shifted all the way around and I just kind of got T-boned. But overall it was a fun weekend. Hate the way it finished, but really felt like I could’ve been on the podium in Pro-Am, so we’ll have to come back and try it again.”

Next Up:

The Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series heads west for rounds three and four of the 2025 campaign for back-to-back weekends at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, April 24-26, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca near Monterey, California, May 2-3. The Sonoma SpeedTour kicks off with a pair of TA2 test sessions at 11:30 a.m. and 4:05 p.m. PDT Friday, April 24. Official TA2 practice takes place at 10:20 a.m. Friday, April 25, followed by qualifying at 3:40 p.m. The 40-lap, 75-minute race goes green at 12:40 p.m. Saturday (April 26) with live streaming video provided by new series partner Speed Sport 1, simulcast with coverage on the Trans Am channel on YouTube.

About TeamSLR:

TeamSLR (Scott Lagasse Racing) competes fulltime in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series in a multifaceted effort that includes dedicated entries in the TA2 division, customer programs, driver coaching and car construction. Its history dates back to 1985 and covers a wide spectrum of motorsports, including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, ARCA and ASA. TeamSLR is a family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr., The father-and-son duo have combined to win more than 120 races and seven championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. For more information, please visit us online at www.TeamSLR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on LinkedIn.