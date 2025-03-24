Other Series PR

U.S. Army Hero to Compete in the Inaugural SRO McLaren Trophy America Championship

American hero Jason Guzman embarks on a new chapter in pro motorsports having served his country with distinction through multiple deployments.

Knoxville, Tennessee – March 24th – Retired U.S. Army veteran SFC, Jason Guzman will be competing for Aero-B and Skip Barber Racing in the inaugural SRO McLaren Trophy America Championship, starting with a debut outing at the Sonoma Raceway on March 28th – 30th.

Established in Europe for the 2023 season, McLaren Trophy is designed to challenge serious race drivers in 50-minute races with pitstops for driver changes. Designed for the 577BHP V6 twin-turbo, carbon-fibre chassis Artura Trophy race car, the championship is also open to drivers of the older 570S Trophy.

The new McLaren Trophy America championship will get underway in late March 2025 at the Sonoma Raceway in Northern California, with all rounds supporting Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS. From here the championship heads to the iconic Circuit of the Americas, which has hosted the US Grand Prix for over a decade.

The midpoint of the new championship will be at Virginia International Raceway in July, ahead of an August round at the challenging Road America circuit. The inaugural McLaren Trophy America season will finish in style at the Indianapolis Road circuit in October.

Born in New Jersey to a Puerto Rican family and raised in Morovis, Puerto Rico, Guzman began his motorsports journey as a High-Performance Driver Education (HPDE) instructor. Over the years, he competed in SCCA Nationals, securing multiple time trial victories. While his passion was focused on breaking lap records at Road Atlanta with Global Time Attack, Jason had even bigger aspirations beyond his military career.

After retiring from the elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), Jason played a pivotal role in the development of Flatrock Motorclub in Tennessee in 2022. There, he managed day-to-day operations and leveraged his extensive military-grade technological expertise to single-handedly install the track’s race control, digital marshaling system and Racing Simulation Technology.

In 2025, Jason returned to his true passion—racing and coaching gentleman drivers. He has now joined Aero-B and Skip Barber Racing to compete in the 2025 SRO McLaren Trophy Series, making his lifelong dream a reality. As a dedicated instructor, Jason has always prioritized safety, driver development, and performance, ensuring his students gain confidence in a controlled environment while still having fun.

All McLaren Trophy races will be live streamed on the McLaren Automotive YouTube channel, with more than 250,000 fans regularly viewing the races.

To find out more about Aero-B and Skip Barber Racing please go to: https://www.skipbarber.com/

To find out more about the SRO McLaren Trophy Series, please click HERE.

