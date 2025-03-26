NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Colortech Ford Team

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Colortech Ford Team
Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes
Cookout 400

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
Event: Race 8 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile)
#of Laps: 400
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The Martinsville Speedway is next for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. Following Homestead-Miami Speedway, Gilliland sits 26th in the Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. The No. 34 team looks to get back within the top-20 in points with their first visit to the famed short-track.

Colortech will return to the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Founded in 1981, Colortech, Inc. is a family-owned, North American-based manufacturer of color and additive concentrates for the plastics industry. As a leading supplier of high-quality polymer concentrates, Colortech plays an integral role in producing a wide range of items, from household goods to industrial materials. With headquarters in Morristown, Tennessee, and manufacturing locations in Tennessee and Ontario, Colortech fosters innovation, achieves high performance, and builds trust-based partnerships that facilitate success. More information can be found at colortech.com.

“I have always enjoyed going to Martinsville,” said Gilliland. “I have the clock from my first truck win in my living room, so it’s a good reminder that I can get the job done. It’s a difficult track to navigate, with a lot of beating and banging and passing being a challenge, but I’m up for it, and I know my team is too. Hopefully, I can deliver a checkered flag to Colortech in their first race back. They have a bright, colorful car, that you won’t be able to miss.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transport Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

