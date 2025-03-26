Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Colortech Ford Team

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Colortech Ford Team
Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes
Cookout 400
Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
Event: Race 8 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile)
#of Laps: 400
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
The Martinsville Speedway is next for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. Following Homestead-Miami Speedway, Gilliland sits 26th in the Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. The No. 34 team looks to get back within the top-20 in points with their first visit to the famed short-track.
Colortech will return to the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Founded in 1981, Colortech, Inc. is a family-owned, North American-based manufacturer of color and additive concentrates for the plastics industry. As a leading supplier of high-quality polymer concentrates, Colortech plays an integral role in producing a wide range of items, from household goods to industrial materials. With headquarters in Morristown, Tennessee, and manufacturing locations in Tennessee and Ontario, Colortech fosters innovation, achieves high performance, and builds trust-based partnerships that facilitate success. More information can be found at colortech.com.
“I have always enjoyed going to Martinsville,” said Gilliland. “I have the clock from my first truck win in my living room, so it’s a good reminder that I can get the job done. It’s a difficult track to navigate, with a lot of beating and banging and passing being a challenge, but I’m up for it, and I know my team is too. Hopefully, I can deliver a checkered flag to Colortech in their first race back. They have a bright, colorful car, that you won’t be able to miss.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transport Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina
Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
