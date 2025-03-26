Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Colortech Ford Team

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Colortech Ford Team

Martinsville Speedway Competition Notes

Cookout 400

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Event: Race 8 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

The Martinsville Speedway is next for Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. Following Homestead-Miami Speedway, Gilliland sits 26th in the Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. The No. 34 team looks to get back within the top-20 in points with their first visit to the famed short-track.

Colortech will return to the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend. Founded in 1981, Colortech, Inc. is a family-owned, North American-based manufacturer of color and additive concentrates for the plastics industry. As a leading supplier of high-quality polymer concentrates, Colortech plays an integral role in producing a wide range of items, from household goods to industrial materials. With headquarters in Morristown, Tennessee, and manufacturing locations in Tennessee and Ontario, Colortech fosters innovation, achieves high performance, and builds trust-based partnerships that facilitate success. More information can be found at colortech.com.

“I have always enjoyed going to Martinsville,” said Gilliland. “I have the clock from my first truck win in my living room, so it’s a good reminder that I can get the job done. It’s a difficult track to navigate, with a lot of beating and banging and passing being a challenge, but I’m up for it, and I know my team is too. Hopefully, I can deliver a checkered flag to Colortech in their first race back. They have a bright, colorful car, that you won’t be able to miss.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transport Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine

Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.