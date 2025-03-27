AM Racing | Harrison Burton Martinsville Speedway March Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Marine Corps 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): Dead On Tools

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 054

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 11th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 12th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver

of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Dead On Focused: In January, AM Racing announced a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which continues with the LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race. As part of the agreement, Dead On Tools will serve as the primary partner for the team’s rebranded No. 25 Ford Mustang.

﻿Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade.

Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America.

Stay tuned to both the AM Racing and Harrison Burton social platforms for opportunities to win Dead On Tools swag and more!

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Marine Corps 250 will mark Burton’s fourth Xfinity Series start at the popular 0.526-mile speedway nestled in the Old Dominion.

Burton has delivered one win and two top-10 finishes in his previous three starts. In 2020, Burton scored his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of his career after starting 10th in the 2020 edition of the Draft Top 250, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Additionally, Burton carries an average Xfinity track finish of 9.3.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C. native has six NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville, delivering a track-best of 11th after starting 10th in the 2022 edition of the Xfinity 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton, the second-generation racer, also earned three top-10 finishes in seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Martinsville Speedway.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Burton has 81 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 26 top-five and 52 top-10 finishes, and a championship best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

In addition to the 81 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Homestead-Miami Speedway | Hard Rock Bet 300 Race Recap: The solo trip to South Florida brought the Hard Rock 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race to life on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After a solid practice, Burton qualified his No. 25 Dex Imaging Ford Mustang in the 12th position.

From the drop of the green flag, Burton hovered inside the top 15 despite battling a tight race car.

Adjustments from crew chief Danny Efland allowed Burton to battle inside the top-10 throughout Stages 2 and 3. Still, Burton didn’t have the grip he needed on older tires to earn his fourth top-10 finish of the season and instead settled for a solid 11th-place finish at the checkered flag.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 18 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, No Days Off Premium Water, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 11th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first at Martinsville Speedway, on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 10 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Martinsville Speedway: “I am looking forward to Martinsville Speedway this weekend. It’s a track where I have won in the past, and I would like nothing more than to put our No. 25 Dead On Tools Ford Mustang in contention for a win on Saturday.”

On Keys to Success at Martinsville Speedway: “Track position is critical for success at Martinsville Speedway. As much as you want track position, you also want to make sure you have a good handling car so you can take advantage of being on new tires.”

On Homestead-Miami Speedway Finish: “It was a solid effort by our AM Racing team. I was a little bummed that we couldn’t put our No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang inside the top 10, but I feel like we learned a lot at Homestead, and I hope we can apply that to future races on the schedule.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I believe we can turn some heads in 2025. I believe our goals and expectations are not only attainable, but we can also execute them effectively and put this AM Racing team into the Playoffs in 2025.

“We have a lot of people and partners who believe in what we are doing this season, and I’d love nothing more than to deliver AM Racing their first career Xfinity Series win, join the Playoffs and hunt for a championship.

“I believe it’s going to be a fun year.”

Race Information:

The Marine Corps 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the seventh of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, March 29, shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.