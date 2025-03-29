Daniel Dye and Kaulig Racing to Honor Adam Petty with Darlington Throwback

Dye to Give Portion of Darlington Earnings to Victory Junction

WELCOME, N.C. (March 29, 2025) – Kaulig Racing and Daniel Dye announced earlier this week that they are teaming up to honor the late Adam Petty at Darlington Raceway during throwback weekend. Dye’s No. 10 Helm Chevrolet will feature an ode to Petty’s No. 45 Spree Chevrolet scheme from 1999.

Following the tragic death of Petty in 2000, the Petty family opened Victory Junction Gang Camp, Inc., a NASCAR-themed camp to honor his memory. Located in Randleman, N.C., Victory Junction was created as a haven for children with serious illnesses and conditions. The camp allows these children a safe and supervised environment to be children, expand their experiences and create lasting memories. The camp operates on donations and is free to the children.

“I’m really excited that Daniel is running Adam’s paint scheme at Darlington, because this is personal,” said Kyle Petty, father of Adam and son of Richard Petty. “Daniel’s dad, Randy, and I have been friends for most of my life. Just as Randy watched Adam come along and chase his dreams, I’ve been front row to watch Daniel chase his. With Daniel driving Adam’s paint scheme, those two dreams come together.”

As an homage to the Pettys, Dye will donate a portion of his winnings from the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 to Victory Junction, helping ensure campers can have an impactful experience at no cost to their families.

“The support I have received from Petty family over the years has played such a pivotal role in my racing career,” said Dye. “In 2023 I was able to pay tribute to Richard [Petty] with a throwback scheme. Then, last year I was able to do the same for Kyle [Petty], one of my childhood heroes, so honoring his son, Adam, right as we are coming up on the 25th anniversary of his death is so special to me. Although I wasn’t able to meet Adam, his legacy is one that will forever be influential to me and so many others.”

The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway will take place on Saturday, April 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on the CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR: Channel 90.



