Connor Zilisch scores second Xfinity pole of 2025 at Martinsville

Connor Zilisch achieved his second NASCAR Xfinity Series pole position of the 2025 season for the Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, March 28.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a standard practice and qualifying procedure, as the field was split into two 25-minute practice sessions apiece. Next, they rejoined forces and participated in a two-lap qualifying session (impound). The groups and qualifying order were determined by metrics that included 70% based on previous race finish by owner and 30% based on owner points standings, with the best scoring competitors placed in the second group.

Zilisch was the sixth-fastest competitor during Friday’s practice but improved upon that during the qualifying session. He steered his No. 88 Carolina Carports/JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry to a pole-winning lap at 95.213 mph in 19.888 seconds, which was enough to claim the top-starting spot over his teammate Carson Kvapil.

It was Zilisch’s first Xfinity pole since the race at Circuit of the Americas in early March and his first at a short-track venue.

“Last time I was here [at Martinsville] in the Truck [Series], I qualified, I think, 27th,” Zilisch said on the CW Network. “[I] Went from completely one end of the spectrum to the other. I’m really proud of this entire JR Motorsports team. We’ve had four fast cars at the track every week. Really excited to have this Carolina Carports Chevrolet out front for tomorrow.”

Zilisch will share the front row with teammate Carson Kvapil, the latter of whom clocked in his best qualifying lap at 95.089 mph in 19.914 seconds. Austin Hill, Jesse Love and Harrison Burton will start in the top five, respectively.

Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, newcomer Corey Day, rookie Daniel Dye and Sammy Smith completed the top-10 starting lineup.

Notably, the following names that included rookie Taylor Gray, Ryan Sieg, rookie William Sawalich, Aric Almirola, Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, rookie Christian Eckes, rookie Nick Sanchez, Jeremy Clements and Josh Williams qualified 11th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 26th, respectively. In addition, Jeb Burton, who did not post a qualifying lap, will round out the starting field in 38th place.

With 40 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, Dawson Cram and Tyler Tomassi were the two competitors who did not qualify for the main event.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

1. Connor Zilisch, 95.213 mph, 19.888 seconds

2. Carson Kvapil, 95.089 mph, 19.914 seconds

3. Austin Hill, 94.732 mph, 19.989 seconds

4. Jesse Love, 94.486 mph, 20.041 seconds

5. Harrison Burton, 94.369 mph, 20.066 seconds

6. Justin Allgaier, 94.364 mph, 20.067 seconds

7. Brandon Jones, 94.336 mph, 20.073 seconds

8. Corey Day, 94.242 mph, 20.093 seconds

9. Daniel Dye, 94.195 mph, 20.103 seconds

10. Sammy Smith, 94.176 mph, 20.107 seconds

11. Taylor Gray, 94.153 mph, 20.112 seconds

12. Dean Thompson, 94.115 mph, 20.120 seconds

13. Ryan Sieg, 94.073 mph, 20.129 seconds

14. William Sawalich, 93.999 mph, 20.145 seconds

15. Aric Almirola, 93.915 mph, 20.163 seconds

16. Sam Mayer, 93.826 mph, 20.182 seconds

17. Anthony Alfredo, 93.826 mph, 20.182 seconds

18. Sheldon Creed, 93.808 mph, 20.186 seconds

19. Christian Eckes, 93.590 mph, 20.233 seconds

20. Nick Sanchez, 93.391 mph, 20.276 seconds

21. Myatt Snider, 93.318 mph, 20.292 seconds

22. Blaine Perkins, 93.125 mph, 20.334 seconds

23. Jeremy Clements, 93.111 mph, 20.337 seconds

24. Ryan Ellis, 92.947 mph, 20.373 seconds

25. Thomas Annunziata, 92.933 mph, 20.376 seconds

26. Josh Williams, 92.860 mph, 20.392 seconds

27. Parker Retzlaff, 92.805 mph, 20.404 seconds

28. Matt DiBenedetto, 92.778 mph, 20.410 seconds

29. Brennan Poole, 92.592 mph, 20.451 seconds

30. Kris Wright, 92.218 mph, 20.534 seconds

31. Mason Maggio, 92.034 mph, 20.575 seconds

32. Brad Perez, 92.025 mph, 20.577 seconds

33. Patrick Staropoli, Owner Points

34. Garrett Smithley, Owner Points

35. Kyle Sieg, Owner Points

36. Greg Van Alst, Owner Points

37. Carson Ware, Owner Points

38. Jeb Burton, Owner Points

The 2025 Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway is set to occur on Saturday, March 29, and air at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network.