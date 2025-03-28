Corey Heim races to second consecutive Truck pole of 2025 at Martinsville

Corey Heim notched his second consecutive NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career pole position in recent weeks by claiming the top-starting spot for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, March 28.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a standard practice and qualifying procedure, where the field was split into two 25-minute practice sessions apiece before rejoining forces and participating in one two-lap qualifying session (impound). The groups and qualifying order were determined by metrics that included 70% based on previous race finish by owner and 30% based on owner points standings, with the best scoring competitors placed in the second group.

During the Martinsville qualifying session, Heim, who was the third-fastest competitor and who was the final competitor to qualify, clocked in a pole-winning lap at 96.347 mph in 19.654 seconds, which was enough to topple the reigning Truck Series champion Ty Majeski by 0.057 seconds for the top-starting spot.

With his second consecutive Truck Series pole of the 2025 season, Heim also notched his ninth series pole and his first at Martinsville. He is a former winner at Martinsville, where he won amid a rain-shortened event in 2023. After falling short of notching a dominant victory due to late power issues last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the Georgian will attempt to redeem himself and notch his third Truck victory through the series’ first five scheduled events for Friday night’s main event at the Paperclip-shaped venue. Heim will also strive to claim the first Triple Truck Challenge bonus of $50,000 as the program will occur over the next three Truck events, including the upcoming races at Bristol Motor Speedway and Rockingham Speedway, respectively, in April.

Ty Majeski, who is pursuing both his first series’ victory at Martinsville and first Triple Truck Challenge bonus, will start alongside Heim on the front row after he posted his best qualifying lap at 96.068 mph in 19.711 seconds. Kaden Honeycutt, Chandler Smith and Daniel Hemric will start in the top five, respectively.

Tanner Gray, Layne Riggs, Jake Garcia, Lawless Alan and Rajah Caruth completed the top-10 starting grid for the Truck Series race at Martinsville.

Notably, the following names that include rookie Connor Mosack, Stewart Friesen, William Byron, Matt Crafton, Corey Day, rookie Giovanni Ruggiero, Matthew Gould, Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, rookie Andres Perez de Lara, Tyler Ankrum, rookie Toni Breidinger, newcomer Luke Baldwin, rookie Frankie Muniz and Norm Benning will start 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 24th, 25th, 27th, 31st and 33rd, respectively.

With 35 competitors vying for 35 starting spots, all of the competitors made the main event at Martinsville.

Qualifying position, best speed, best time:

1. Corey Heim, 96.347 mph, 19.654 seconds

2. Ty Majeski, 96.068 mph, 19.711 seconds

3. Kaden Honeycutt, 95.976 mph, 19.730 seconds

4. Chandler Smith, 95.961 mph, 19.733 seconds

5. Daniel Hemric, 95.815 mph, 19.763 seconds

6. Tanner Gray, 95.545 mph, 19.819 seconds

7. Layne Riggs, 95.420 mph, 19.845 seconds

8. Jake Garcia, 95.371 mph, 19.855 seconds

9. Lawless Alan, 95.352 mph, 19.859 seconds

10. Rajah Caruth, 95.232 mph, 19.884 seconds

11. Connor Mosack, 95.223 mph, 19.886 seconds

12. Stewart Friesen, 95.022 mph, 19.928 seconds

13. William Byron, 94.970 mph, 19.939 seconds

14. Matt Crafton, 94.960 mph, 19.941 seconds

15. Corey Day, 94.917 mph, 19.950 seconds

16. Giovanni Ruggiero, 94.913 mph, 19.951 seconds

17. Jack Wood, 94.870 mph, 19.960 seconds

18. Matthew Gould, 94.699 mph, 19.996 seconds

19. Grant Enfinger, 94.680 mph, 20 seconds

20. Ben Rhodes, 94.666 mph, 20.003 seconds

21. Andres Perez de Lara, 94.420 mph, 20.055 seconds

22. Dawson Sutton, 94.406 mph, 20.058 seconds

23. Matt Mills, 94.383 mph, 20.063 seconds

24. Tyler Ankrum, 94.214 mph, 20.099 seconds

25. Toni Breidinger, 93.910 mph, 20.164 seconds

26. Spencer Boyd, 92.951 mph, 20.372 seconds

27. Luke Baldwin, 92.556 mph, 20.459 seconds

28. Alan Waller, 92.303 mph, 20.515 seconds

29. Justin Carroll, 92.276 mph, 20.521 seconds

30. Nathan Byrd, 92.092 mph, 20.562 seconds

31. Frankie Muniz, 91.909 mph, 20.603 seconds

32. Cody Dennison, 91.847 mph, 20.617 seconds

33. Norm Benning, 89.523 mph, 21.152 seconds

34. Ryan Roulette, 89.498 mph, 21.158 seconds

35. Patrick Staropoli, 89.494 mph, 21.159 seconds

The 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway is set to occur on Friday, March 28, and air at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.