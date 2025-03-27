Martinsville – NASCAR Weekend Schedule & Highlights

NASCAR travels to Martinsville Speedway this weekend, featuring all three national series. The track was opened in September 1947 by Henry Clay Earles and was originally a dirt track. There have been 152 NASCAR Cup Series points-paying races at the 0.526-mile track.

NASCAR Cup Series – Notes

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway was a 200-lap (100-mile) race on September 25, 1949. It was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Byron in an Oldsmobile owned by Raymond Parks.

The first Cup Series 500-lap (250-mile) race at Martinsville Speedway was in 1956. It was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker driving a 1956 Dodge owned by Carl Kiekhaefer.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Martinsville Speedway with 67. Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with five wins at the 0.526-mile track – 2015, 2010 sweep, 2009, and 2008.

Xfinity Series – Dash 4 Cash

Justin Allgaier won the first race in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program at Homestead-Miami Speedway, collecting a $100,000 prize.

This weekend, Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed will compete for the $100,000 bonus at Martinsville.

Craftsman Truck Series – Triple Truck Challenge

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes center stage Friday night with the first race in the Triple Truck Challenge. All of the series drivers are eligible to win the Triple Truck Challenge winner bonus of $50.000.

But this is where it gets really interesting. If the same driver wins a second race, the bonus will be doubled and the driver takes home a $100,000 bonus. Win all three, and collect a $500,000 award. But no driver has ever won all three races since the program began in 2019.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 28 at Martinsville

2:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2

Timed: 2 Groups, 25 minutes each, 5-minute break after Group 1

3:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

Qualifying (Impound) All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice- CW App

Timed: 2 Groups, 25 minutes each, 5-minute break after Group 1

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

(Impound) All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 7:50 p.m.: Green Flag

Stages end on laps: 50/100/200 = 105.2 Miles

FS1/SiriusXM Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, March 29 at Martinsville

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime

Timed: 2 Groups, 25 minutes each, 5-minute break after Group 1

3:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime

Qualifying (Impound) All Entries/Single Vehicle/2 Laps Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 5:10 p.m.: Green Flag

Stages end on laps: 60/120/250 = 131.5 Miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, March 30 at Martinsville

3 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out 400 3:11 p.m.: Green Flag

Stages end on laps 80/180/400 Laps = 210.4 Miles

FS1/Max/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass