The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook

For the first time this season, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Martinsville Speedway for short-track racing. The speedway has a lot of history, having hosted a race every season since 1949.

The Cook Out 400 is the seventh of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. FOX’s NASCAR Raceday, starting at 1:30 p.m., will be televised live at 3 p.m. on FS1, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Ryan Blaney earned a redemptive Cup victory at Martinsville this past fall and secured his place in the championship fight for the final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Byron scored an emotional Cup victory on Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary weekend. Hendrick’s notched a historic 1-2-3 finish as William Byron prevailed in an overtime shootout amid a late battle against teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to win on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Track & Race Information for the Cook Out 400

Race Purse: $11,055,250

Track Size: 0.526-mile

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 12 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 12 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 0 degrees

Frontstretch & Backstretch Length: 800 feet

Race Length: 400 laps / 210.4 miles

Weekend Schedule

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 80 laps

Stage 2 Length: 100 laps (ends on 180)

Final Stage Length: 220 laps (ends on 400)

Who and what should you look out for at Martinsville?

10 of the 59 different NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Speedway winners will be active

Hendrick Motorsports leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Martinsville Speedway with 29 victories among nine drivers.

Driver Wins Year Denny Hamlin 5 2015 sweep, 2010, 2009, 2008 Ryan Blaney 2 2024, 2023 William Byron 2 2024, 2022 Brad Keselowski 2 2019, 2017 Kyle Busch 2 2017, 2016 Kyle Larson 1 2023 Christopher Bell 1 2022 Alex Bowman 1 2021 Chase Elliott 1 2020 Joey Logano 1 2018