The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway Outlook

For the first time this season, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Martinsville Speedway for short-track racing. The speedway has a lot of history, having hosted a race every season since 1949.
The Cook Out 400 is the seventh of 36 points-paying races on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. FOX’s NASCAR Raceday, starting at 1:30 p.m., will be televised live at 3 p.m. on FS1, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Ryan Blaney earned a redemptive Cup victory at Martinsville this past fall and secured his place in the championship fight for the final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Byron scored an emotional Cup victory on Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary weekend. Hendrick’s notched a historic 1-2-3 finish as William Byron prevailed in an overtime shootout amid a late battle against teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to win on Sunday, April 7, 2024.
Track & Race Information for the Cook Out 400
Race Purse: $11,055,250
Track Size: 0.526-mile
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 12 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 12 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 0 degrees
Frontstretch & Backstretch Length: 800 feet
Race Length: 400 laps / 210.4 miles
Weekend Schedule
Stages
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps
Stage 2 Length: 100 laps (ends on 180)
Final Stage Length: 220 laps (ends on 400)
Who and what should you look out for at Martinsville?
10 of the 59 different NASCAR Cup Series Martinsville Speedway winners will be active
Hendrick Motorsports leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Martinsville Speedway with 29 victories among nine drivers.
|Driver
|Wins
|Year
|Denny Hamlin
|5
|2015 sweep, 2010, 2009, 2008
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|2024, 2023
|William Byron
|2
|2024, 2022
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2019, 2017
|Kyle Busch
|2
|2017, 2016
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2023
|Christopher Bell
|1
|2022
|Alex Bowman
|1
|2021
|Chase Elliott
|1
|2020
|Joey Logano
|1
|2018
- The No. 12 Team Penske Ford driver, Ryan Blaney, has an average finish of 8.333, the series-best, and an average running position of 9.082, also the series-best. Blaney also has two wins, ten top fives, and 12 top 10s. Blaney led three times for 32 and won the race in November.
- The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver, William Byron, has two wins, five top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 13.357.
- The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson has two poles, one win, six top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 16.050. Larson was the 2024 spring race pole winner with a lap of 96.034 mph (19.718 secs.) on April 6, 2024.
- The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver Denny Hamlin has five wins (2008, 2009, 2010, and 2015 sweep), 20 top fives, 26 top 10s, and four poles. His average finish is 10.053, and he has four top-fives in the last five Martinsville races. He also leads all active drivers in laps led with 2,448 (13%) in 38 starts.
- The No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver, Joey Logano, has five poles, one win, 11 top fives, and 20 top 10s. His fourth-best average finish is 10.781.
- No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver Chase Elliott has one pole, one win, seven top fives, 12 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.158. Elliott leads all drivers in laps led in the Next Gen car with 515 (18.9%).