Denny Hamlin dominates for 55th Cup career victory at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin reigned supreme for the first time in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season by clinching a dominant victory in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30.

The three-time Daytona 500 champion from Chesterfield, Virginia, led twice for a race-high 274 of 400 scheduled laps in an event where he started in fifth place and primarily raced at the front. Despite settling in ninth place due to various mixed strategies occurring prior to and at the conclusion of the first stage period, Hamlin would muscle his way back to the front and lead for the first time on Lap 126.

Over the next 200 laps, Hamlin would maintain the lead and win the second stage period in the process. Despite being mired through five restarts due to five caution periods throughout the final stage period, he used the clean air to outlast a late challenge from teammate Christopher Bell during the final restart with 75 laps remaining. For the remainder of the event, Hamlin maintained a reasonable gap from the field and navigated his way through lapped traffic to cruise to his first Cup Series victory of the 2025 campaign.

With on-track qualifying that determined the starting lineup occurring on Saturday, March 29, Christopher Bell claimed his first Cup pole position of the 2025 season with a pole-winning lap at 96.034 mph in 19.718 seconds. Joining Bell on the front row was Chase Elliott, who clocked in his best qualifying lap at 95.951 mph in 19.735 seconds.

When the green flag waved and the event commenced, Christopher Bell launched his No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE entry ahead of the field through the frontstretch as he proceeded to lead through the first two turns and the backstretch. As the field behind stacked up in two lanes while jostling for early spots, Bell easily led the first lap over Chase Elliott while Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin followed suit in the top five, respectively.

Over the next four laps, Bell stretched his early advantage to as high as six-tenths of a second over Elliott while Bowman, Hamlin and Larson trailed in the top five, respectively. Behind the leaders, Chris Buescher retained sixth place ahead of a heated battle for seventh place that involved Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace. In addition, William Byron fended off Tyler Reddick for ninth place and Chase Briscoe battled teammate Ty Gibbs for 11th place while Kyle Busch battled Michael McDowell for 14th place. Amid the battles, Bell continued to lead by half a second over Elliott at the Lap 10 mark.

Through the first 20 scheduled laps, Bell maintained the lead by less than half a second over Elliott while Bowman, Hamlin, Larson, Buescher, Logano, Wallace, Byron and Reddick followed suit in the top 10, respectively. Behind, Ty Gibbs, Briscoe, Josh Berry, McDowell and Kyle Busch trailed in the top 15 ahead of Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, Zane Smith and Ryan Preece while Austin Cindric, Todd Gilliland, AJ Allmendinger, Cole Custer and Daniel Suarez occupied the top 25 spots ahead of Noah Gragson, Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Carson Hocevar and Justin Haley, respectively. Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney, who qualified in 32nd place, gained only a single spot as he was mired in 31st place.

Three laps later, Elliott overtook Bell exiting the backstretch to assume the lead for the first time in his No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet entry. With the lead in his possession, Elliott would proceed to lead through the Lap 30 mark. By then, his lead grew to six-tenths of a second over Bell while Bowman, Hamlin and Larson continued to trail in the top five.

On Lap 31, the event’s first caution flew due to debris in Turn 4. Under the caution period, a majority of the field led by Bell pitted for a first round of pit service while the rest led by Josh Berry and including Austin Cindric, Cole Custer, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and rookie Riley Herbst remained on the track. Following the pit stops and amid mixed strategies, Bell exited pit road first following a two-tire pit stop. Joey Logano, who also opted for a two-tire pit stop, exited second, as Elliott exited third while on four fresh tires. Bowman, Hamlin, Larson, Wallace, Bowman, Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick followed suit, respectively.

When the event restarted under green on Lap 39, Berry muscled ahead with the lead from the inside lane while Cindric briefly stumbled from the outside lane. As Berry led through the first two turns and the backstretch, the field fanned out and the competitors jostled amongst one another between those who pitted and those who did not. As Herbst slowly started to drop below the leaderboard on his worn tires, front-runners Bell, Logano, Elliott, Bowman, Hamlin, Larson and Wallace were mired from sixth through 12th, respectively, while being trapped by Brad Keselowski as Berry continued to lead through the Lap 45 mark.

Shortly after, Logano made contact with Keselowski entering Turns 3 and 4 on Lap 46. This allowed Logano to move into the top five. Then, entering Turns 1 and 2, Keselowski got loose and made contact with Bell that nearly sent both up the track. Amid the contact, both continued to race straight, but both had dropped to the top-15 mark. As Logano, Bowman, Hamlin, Elliott, Larson and Wallace raced from fifth to 10th, respectively, Bell had dropped to 12th place and Keselowski was trying to retain 14th place. Meanwhile, Berry continued to lead over Cole Custer just past the Lap 50 mark.

By Lap 60, Berry extended his advantage to more than two seconds over Custer while Logano, Bowman and Cindric occupied the remaining top-five spots ahead of Elliott, Larson, Blaney, Hamlin and Wallace. Meanwhile, Bell continued to race in 12th place behind Reddick and Keselowski had dropped to 16th place behind Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs. In addition, Byron, who endured a slow pit service during the event’s first caution period, was mired in 28th place while Riley Herbst had dropped to 36th place on his worn tires.

Ten laps later, the event’s second caution flew when Chris Buescher, who was racing in 24th place, got turned by Carson Hocevar amid contact as the former proceeded to hit the outside wall and spin through the frontstretch. By then, Berry had stabilized his lead to two seconds over a hard-charging Logano while Custer, Bowman and Elliott occupied the remaining top-five spots ahead of Larson, Hamlin, Wallace, Reddick and Austin Dillon.

During the caution period, a majority of the field led by Berry pitted their respective entries, while the rest led by Logano remained on the track. Following the pit stops, Elliott managed to exit pit road first ahead of Hamlin, Custer, Berry, Larson and Wallace. Amid the pit stops, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was sent to the rear of the field due to speeding on pit road. Cody Ware would also be penalized for an uncontrolled tire violation.

Shortly after, trouble struck for Berry as he experienced a battery issue to his No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry. With Berry stalled on the track, he was pushed back to pit road and dropped out of the lead lap category.

With the event restarting under green for a two-lap shootout to the first stage’s conclusion, Logano wasted no time rocketing his No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry ahead with the lead from the inside lane. Logano would proceed to lead through the first two turns and the backstretch while Bowman fended off Keselowski and AJ Allmendinger for the runner-up spot. Behind, John Hunter Nemechek dueled with teammate Erik Jones and Ryan Preece in a tight three-wide battle for fifth place in front of Hamlin and Elliott while Logano retained the top spot during the following lap.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 80, Logano captured his second stage victory of the 2025 Cup Series season. Bowman followed suit in second ahead of Allmendinger, Keselowski and Erik Jones while Nemechek, Preece, Elliott, Hamlin and Custer were scored in the top 10, respectively.

Under the stage break, some led by Logano and including Preece, Allmendinger, Keselowski and Erik Jones pitted their respective entries while the rest led by Bowman remained on the track. Not long after, Cindric would pit after reporting a power issue to his No. 2 Menards Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry.

The second stage period started on Lap 92 as teammates Bowman and Elliott occupied the front row. At the start, both Hendrick Motorsports teammates dueled for a full lap in front of Hamlin, Nemchek, Larson and Custer. With Elliott using the outside lane to lead the following lap, he then managed to clear Bowman entering the backstretch to have both lanes to his control. Elliott would proceed to lead to the Laps 95 and 100 marks while Hamlin muscled his No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE entry up to second place. Hamlin would proceed to reel in Elliott for the lead while Larson, Bowman and Wallace followed suit in the top five, respectively.

Through the Lap 110 mark, Elliott retained the lead by six-tenths of a second over Hamlin while Larson, Wallace and Ty Gibbs were racing in the top five ahead of Bowman, Custer, Bell, Chase Briscoe and Reddick, respectively. Behind Ross Chastain, McDowell, Blaney, Gilliland and Gragson trailed in the top 15 ahead of Suarez, Haley, Logano, Ty Dillon, and Byron, while Elliott stabilized his lead to six-tenths of a second over Hamlin by Lap 115.

On Lap 121, the caution flew due to Burt Myers falling off the pace through the frontstretch as Myers would end up stalling his No. 50 C3/Team AmeriVet Chevrolet entry just in front of the pit road exit zone and past the first two turns. By then, Elliott had extended his advantage to more than a second over Hamlin while Larson, Wallace, and Ty Gibbs were in the top five, respectively.

During the latest caution period, a majority of the leaders led by Elliott pitted their respective entries while the rest led by Hamlin remained on the track. Following the pit stops, Stenhouse was penalized for speeding on pit road while Bowman returned to pit road to have a potential loose wheel addressed.

As the event restarted under green on Lap 131, Hamlin fended off Wallace from the outside lane to lead through the first two turns and the backstretch. Hamlin would proceed to lead the following lap over Wallace while Ty Gibbs, Suarez and Custer trailed in the top five. With the top-four competitors racing in a single-file line, the rest of the field behind fanned out to two- and three-stacked lanes as the competitors jostled amongst one another between those who previously pitted and those who did not. Amid the bumps and battles ensuing within the field, Hamlin led past the Lap 135 mark.

Towards the Lap 140 mark, Hamlin’s advantage grew to eight-tenths of a second over Wallace. Behind, Ty Gibbs, Briscoe and Suarez continued to race in the top five ahead of Chastain, Bell, Elliott, Larson and Byron while Blaney, Logano, Reddick, Noah Gragson, Ty Dillon, McDowell, Erik Jones, Hocevar, Zane Smith and Haley followed suit in the top 20, respectively.

Ten laps later, Hamlin continued to extend his lead as he led by more than a second over Wallace. As Gibbs, Briscoe and Chastain retained their respective spots in the top five, Elliott carved his way into sixth place and Blaney navigated his way into ninth place behind Suarez. Meanwhile, Larson was strapped in 10th place ahead of teammate Byron while Logano was back in 13th place behind Reddick.

Another 10 laps later, Hamlin, who was approaching lapped traffic, stabilized his advantage to more than a second over Wallace while Elliott, Gibbs and Briscoe were in the top five. Behind, Chastain, Bell, Blaney, Larson and Reddick occupied top-10 spots in front of Suarez, Logano, Byron, Gragson and Zane Smith as Hamlin’s lead stood to one-and-a-half seconds by Lap 170.

When the second stage period concluded on Lap 180, Hamlin cruised to his second Cup stage victory of the 2025 season. Elliott, who overtook Wallace for the runner-up spot five laps earlier, followed suit in second ahead of Wallace, Ty Gibbs and Briscoe while Blaney, Chastain, Bell, Larson and Reddick were scored in the top 10, respectively.

During the stage break, the lead lap field led by Hamlin pitted for service. Following the pit stops, Hamlin exited pit road first following a swift pit service from his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team. Elliott, Wallace, Briscoe and Bell exited in the top five while Blaney, Larson, Logano, Chastain and Ty Gibbs followed suit in the top 10, respectively.

With 207 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as Hamlin and Elliott occupied the front row. At the start, Hamlin muscled his No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE entry ahead of Elliott exiting the frontstretch and he would proceed to lead through the first two turns and the backstretch. With both lanes under his control, Hamlin led the following lap while Wallace tried to challenge Elliott for the runner-up spot. Behind, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Bell and Briscoe battled for fourth place in front of Blaney and Larson. With Elliott fending off Wallace for the runner-up spot and Bell muscling away from Briscoe with fourth place, Blaney and Larson would challenge Briscoe for fifth place. Soon after, Ty Gibbs would squeeze Logano into the backstretch’s outside wall for ninth place, but both proceeded to duel without drawing a caution as Hamlin led the halfway mark on Lap 200.

With 200 laps remaining, the caution returned when Riley Herbst, who was mired in a tight three-wide battle with Cindric and Allmendinger towards the mid-pack region, got hit in the left-rear area by Cindric that sent Herbst’s No. 35 Lucy’s Toyota Camry XSE entry spinning and hitting the outside wall backwards in Turn 1.

The start of the next restart period, with 193 laps remaining,g featured Hamlin jumping ahead and retaining the lead from the inside lane while Wallace and Elliott dueled for the runner-up spot. Elliott and Wallace would continue to battle dead even for the runner-up spot behind Hamlin over the following lap before Elliott muscled ahead of Wallace with 191 laps remaining. Behind, Bell trailed in fourth place while Blaney was in fifth place ahead of Larson, Chastain, Briscoe, Gibbs and Logano.

Down to the final 175 laps of the event, Hamlin was out in front by more than a second over Elliott while third-place Wallace trailed by two seconds. Bell, Blaney, Larson, Chastain, Briscoe, Ty Gibbs and Logano continued to race in the top 10, respectively, while Byron, Suarez, Zane Smith, McDowell, Reddick, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Gilliland, Keselowski and Kyle Busch were mired in the top 20, respectively.

Fifteen laps later, Hamlin, who was approaching lapped traffic, maintained the lead by nine-tenths of a second over Elliott while third-place Wallace continued to trail by two seconds. Meanwhile, Bell and Blaney, both of whom were in the top five, trailed by more than three seconds, while top-10 competitors Larson, Chastain, Briscoe, Ty Gibbs and Logano trailed by within four and six seconds, respectively.

Another 10 laps later, Elliott, who started to reel in on Hamlin for the lead while trying to navigate his No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet entry through different lines and zones, only trailed Hamlin by half a second. Despite Hamlin getting mired in lapped traffic, he managed to retain the top spot over Elliott. By then, third-place Wallace trailed the lead by nearly three seconds as both Bell and Blaney remained in the top five ahead of Larson. While Reddick and McDowell fiercely dueled for 14th place in front of Austin Dillon, Hamlin slightly grew his lead back to seven-tenths of a second over Elliott with 140 laps remaining.

Then, with 134 laps remaining, Hendrick Motorsports’ Byron and Bowman pitted their respective Chevrolet entries. Keselowski would then pit his No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry with 129 laps remaining while Hamlin continued to lead ahead of Elliott. The caution would then fly with 126 laps remaining when rookie Shane van Gisbergen spun his No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet entry through Turns 3 and 4. As van Gisbergen drove away from his wreckage scene, the right-rear wheel, which had caused van Gisbergen to spin, rolled off the car, and the driver would serve a two-lap penalty in his pit stall.

During the latest caution period, the entire lead lap field, led by Hamlin, pitted for service. Following the pit stops, Hamlin exited first while Bell exited second ahead of Wallace, Elliott and Larson. Chastain, Blaney, Logano, Briscoe and Ty Gibbs would follow suit in the top 10. Amid the pit stops, John Hunter Nemechek was penalized for speeding on pit road, while Carson Hocevar was also penalized for pitting outside of his pit box.

With the event restarting under green with 114 laps remaining, Hamlin rocketed ahead with the lead from the inside lane while Bell dueled with Wallace for the runner-up spot. As Hamlin led the following lap over his Toyota teammates Bell and Wallace, Elliott dueled with teammate Larson for fourth place while Chastain, Briscoe, Blaney, Logano and Ty Gibbs were mired in the top 10. With Elliott muscling ahead with fourth place, Chastain would then bump and duel with Larson for fifth place as the former would move Larson up the track to claim the spot. With Briscoe challenging Larson for sixth place, the leader Hamlin cruised ahead with 110 laps remaining.

Down to the final 103 laps of the event, the caution returned when Reddick made contact with Ty Gibbs, sending the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE entry spinning in the bottom of Turn 2. As Gibbs spun sideways, Reddick and the Dillon brothers weaved left along with the rest of the field to avoid him before Gibbs was then hit in the left side by Zane Smith’s No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry. During the caution period, some, including Ty Dillon, Zane Smith, Erik Jones, Suarez, Byron and Gibbs pitted. The rest, led by Hamlin, remained on the track.

The next restart, with 94 laps remaining, only lasted two laps before the caution returned when Buescher and Gragson made contact that resulted in Gragson spinning below the track in Turn 2 while Buescher briefly got airborne amid his contact with Gragson. In front of the incident, Preece got Larson sideways entering the backstretch. At the time of the contact, Larson was in ninth place while Hamlin had retained the lead.

The next restart with 85 laps remaining only lasted a lap under green flag conditions before Briscoe, who ran into the rear of Chastain as Chastain threw a block on Briscoe for fifth place entering the backstretch, got sideways after he hopped the curb, slipped up the track and clipped Logano that sent Logano spinning through Turns 3 and 4. At the time of the caution, Hamlin fended off a second challenge from Wallace to retain the lead while Bell followed suit in third.

As the event restarted with 75 laps remaining, teammates Hamlin and Bell dueled for the lead for a full lap as Bell managed to lead the following lap by a hair from the outside lane. As Wallace closely pursued both in his No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota Camry XSE entry, Hamlin would use the inside lane to lead the next lap by a fender and he would muscle ahead of Bell through the backstretch. With Hamlin out in front and both lanes under his control with 72 laps remaining, Bell retained second ahead of Wallace while Larson, Elliott, Chastain, Preece, Briscoe, McDowell, and Gilliland pursued in the top 10.

Down to the final 60 laps of the event, Hamlin was leading by two-tenths of a second over his hard-charging teammate Bell while Wallace, Elliott and Larson pursued in the top five. As Chastain, Preece, Briscoe, Gilliland and Blaney followed suit in the top 10, the following names that included McDowell, Ty Gibbs, Reddick, Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch, Zane Smith, Hocevar, Byron, Logano and Austin Dillon trailed in the top 20, respectively.

Ten laps later, Hamlin maintained the lead by two-tenths of a second over teammate Bell while third-place Wallace trailed by only seven-tenths of a second. Over the next 10 laps, Hamlin would slightly grow his lead up to half a second over teammate Bell while both Wallace and Elliott trailed by a second. Meanwhile, fifth-place Larson trailed by more than two seconds and sixth-place Chastain trailed by more than three seconds while Hamlin, who started to catch the tail end of the field, retained the lead by eight-tenths of a second over Bell with 35 laps remaining.

Down to the final 25 laps of the event, Hamlin continued to lead by seven-tenths of a second over Bell while Wallace, Elliott and Larson pursued in the top five. Chastain, Preece, Briscoe, Gilliland and Blaney would continue to trail in the top-10 mark as Hamlin grew his lead to more than a second over Bell with 20 laps remaining.

With less than 15 laps remaining and the leaders mired in traffic, Hamlin would extend his lead to nearly two seconds over teammate Bell as Wallace started to close in on the latter for the runner-up spot. Elliott would also reel in both Bell and Wallace for the runner-up spot as Hamlin’s lead grew to nearly three seconds with 10 laps remaining.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Hamlin, who grew his lead to over four seconds over the previous nine laps, remained in the lead over Bell, Wallace and Elliott. Despite being mired in more lapped traffic, Hamlin would steadily cruise his way around the Martinsville circuit for a final time before he cycled back to the frontstretch and claimed his first checkered flag of the 2025 Cup Series season.

With the victory, Hamlin, who nearly performed a full circuit celebratory burnout while driving the opposite direction of his home track, notched his 55th career win in NASCAR’s premier series. As a result, the victory placed him in a tie with NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace for 11th place on the series’ all-time wins list.

In addition, Hamlin, who became the fifth competitor to win through the first seven events of the 2025 Cup campaign, racked up his sixth victory at Martinsville, his first at the track since March 2015 and his first in the Cup circuit since he won at Dover Motor Speedway in April 2024. The victory was also his first with his new full-time crew chief Chris Gayle and with his new primary sponsor, Progressive Insurance.

As a result of winning for a 19th season in the Cup Series division, Hamlin recorded the fourth victory of the year for both Joe Gibbs Racing and the Toyota nameplate.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“[Crew chief] Chris Gayle, all the engineers, the pit crew, everybody on that [pit] wall just decided that they were going to come here with a different approach than what we’ve been over the last few years, and it was just amazing,” Hamlin said on the frontstretch on FS1. “The car was great. It did everything I needed it to do. Just so happy to win with Chris and get 55 [wins]. It’s awesome. [Gayle]’s been such a soldier to come in here to this No. 11 team and learn our style and then over the last few weeks, just putting his final touches on it. It’s really been a great mesh. Our relationship’s getting better. Man, really happy to get a win with him and obviously back here in Martinsville where I spent so many years racing Late Models and whatnot. Gosh, I love winning here.”

As Hamlin celebrated on the frontstretch, Bell, Wallace and Elliott capped off strong runs by finishing second through fourth, respectively. Despite being left disappointed in not catching Hamlin in the closing laps, the trio of Bell, Wallace and Elliott were left pleased with their results as they look ahead towards their season-long goals of contending for more victories.

“We were back and forth on balance a little bit,” Bell, who led 25 laps, said. “I asked to be freer throughout the race and that last run, I just went a little bit too loose and lost my drive-off. It was a great weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing, obviously. Showed a lot of pace. All four cars were really good. Really happy to get back up front. The last two weeks have been rough for this No. 20 team.

“Really happy for Denny. He’s the Martinsville master, so second to him is not that bad…Hopefully, we can come back better in the fall and be able to have a nice, solid day like we did today. Everyone executed really well. Thank you to my pit crew. They did a great job. The car was amazing in qualifying, [I] got us that number one pit stall, which was a big part of our success today as well. We did the details right and came home second.”

“A good day, nonetheless,” Wallace, who notched his second consecutive third-place result, added. “Trying to scratch my head on what I could have done different. My restarts were terrible and it’s one of my best traits. Need to go back and study that. What a great day. Continuing to rebound from the start of our season. Super proud of our team. The car was fast all weekend. I let second get away, but I don’t think I had anything for Denny. It would have been nice to try, but a top-three [finish] for Toyota, so a great day.”

“I thought our car was really good, honestly,” said Elliott, who led 42 laps and recorded his second fourth-place result in 2025, [I] needed control of the race. He added, “I really needed to get to Denny there at the end of that second stage and try to get control. I knew the second half [of the race], everybody was going to be better and closer. Just that little bit of being able to control this thing from that point forward means a lot. Unfortunately, I didn’t do a great job getting to him. I was trying and just came up a few car lengths short and it just puts you in a tough spot trying to play catchup and whatnot, but it was a solid day. We need more than solid, so we’ll keep trucking.”

Kyle Larson, who won the spring Martinsville event in 2023, came home in fifth place while Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe and Todd Gilliland completed the final top-10 spots.

Notably, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick and Ty Dillon finished in the top 15 while Kyle Busch, teammate Austin Dillon, Carson Hocevar, Daniel Suarez, William Byron, Erik Jones, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Noah Gragson, rookie Riley Herbst, Josh Berry and rookie Shane van Gisbergen ended up 17th, 18th, 19th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 27th, 28th, 30th, 32nd, 33rd and 35th, respectively. In addition, Casey Mears and Burt Myers ended up 36th and 37th, respectively, while Austin Cindric, who was the lone competitor to retire due to an electrical issue, settled in 38th place.

*Following the event’s post-race inspection, Erik Jones was disqualified due to his No. 43 Dollar Tree/Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry XSE entry failing to meet the minimum weight requirement. As a result, he was demoted to the tail end of the final running order in 38th place.

There were nine lead changes for six different leaders. The race featured 10 cautions for 86 laps. In addition, 22 of 38 starters finished on the lead lap.

Following the seventh event of the 2025 Cup Series season, William Byron leads the regular-season standings by 17 points over teammate Kyle Larson, 33 over teammate Chase Elliott, 35 over Christopher Bell, 36 over teammate Alex Bowman and 42 over Denny Hamlin.

Results:

1. Denny Hamlin, 274 laps led, Stage 2 winner

2. Christopher Bell, 25 laps led

3. Bubba Wallace

4. Chase Elliott, 42 laps led

5. Kyle Larson

6. Ross Chastain

7. Ryan Preece

8. Joey Logano, 13 laps led, Stage 1 winner

9. Chase Briscoe

10. Todd Gilliland

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Michael McDowell

13. Ty Gibbs

14. Tyler Reddick

15. Ty Dillon

16. Zane Smith

17. Kyle Busch

18. Austin Dillon

19. Carson Hocevar

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21. Daniel Suarez

22. William Byron

23. AJ Allmendinger, one lap down

24. Chris Buescher, one lap down

25. John Hunter Nemechek, one lap down

26. Brad Keselowski, one lap down

27. Alex Bowman, one lap down, six laps led

28. Justin Haley, two laps down

29. Noah Gragson, three laps down

30. Cody Ware, four laps down

31. Riley Herbst, four laps down

32. Josh Berry, four laps down, 40 laps led

33. Cole Custer, six laps down

34. Shane van Gisbergen, six laps down

35. Casey Mears, 11 laps down

36. Burt Myers, 12 laps down

37. Austin Cindric – OUT, Electrical

38. Erik Jones – Disqualified

Next on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, for the Goodyear 400 and NASCAR’s annual Throwback Weekend. The event is scheduled to occur next Sunday, April 6, and air at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.