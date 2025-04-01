Black’s Tire Teams Up With TRICON for The Rock

Tanner Gray to Drive BTS Tundra at Rockingham

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 1, 2025) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) is excited to announce that it is joining forces with longtime partner Black’s Tire Service (BTS) to celebrate NASCAR’s return to the historic Rockingham Speedway. BTS will serve as the primary partner for Tanner Gray and the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the company’s entitlement race, the Black’s Tire 200.

Black’s Tire, which celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024, has more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina and remains a local, family owned and operated tire seller and wholesaler. With many of those locations located in the backyard of Rockingham, BTS is partnering with Rockingham Speedway to celebrate the return of NASCAR to this historic track for the first time in over a decade. Black’s Tire will be the title partner for the Friday afternoon NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and presenting partner for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on Saturday.

The premier tire dealer most recently partnered with the 25-year-old driver for three races in 2023 and accomplished a best finish of third at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

“On behalf of the over 1,000 team members at Black’s Tire & Auto Service and BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, we are honored to continue our relationship with TRICON,” said Ricky Benton II, Vice President of Sales & Marketing with Black’s Tire. “We have a great relationship with Johnny, David and the entire TRICON team and we are excited to see what we can do together in our special event.”

National Finance Company (NFC) will join BTS as a sponsor of the #15 entry. NFC is a family-owned and operated company founded in Rockingham, North Carolina by Bobby Hall.

“It is always great to have Black’s Tire on one of our Toyota Tundra TRD Pros,” said David Gilliland, partner, TRICON Garage. “Ricky and the Benton family have supported us and Tanner a number of times now, so we are excited to represent them in their race and try to give them another great run.”

The Black’s Tire 200 from Rockingham Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Friday, April 18 at 5:00 P.M. ET, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In honor of NASCAR returning to Rockingham, BTS will hold a special BTS family and customer hospitality event at the track prior to the NXS North Carolina Education Lottery 250 on Saturday, April 19.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire Service (BTS) was founded as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929 and celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024. With more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned- and -operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates 10 warehouse/distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division, and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. Today, the Black’s Tire family includes more than 1,000 team members. To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

About National Finance Company

National Finance Company Inc has been serving North Carolina since 1963. A family own company started in Rockingham NC. NFC specializes in starter and personal loans up to $5000.00. Apply online at NFCmoney.com or stop by one of our 24 branches for fast friendly service. For more info go to www.NFCmoney.com.