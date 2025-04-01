Truck Series PR

Black’s Tire Teams Up With TRICON for The Rock

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Tanner Gray to Drive BTS Tundra at Rockingham

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 1, 2025) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) is excited to announce that it is joining forces with longtime partner Black’s Tire Service (BTS) to celebrate NASCAR’s return to the historic Rockingham Speedway. BTS will serve as the primary partner for Tanner Gray and the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the company’s entitlement race, the Black’s Tire 200.

Black’s Tire, which celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024, has more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina and remains a local, family owned and operated tire seller and wholesaler. With many of those locations located in the backyard of Rockingham, BTS is partnering with Rockingham Speedway to celebrate the return of NASCAR to this historic track for the first time in over a decade. Black’s Tire will be the title partner for the Friday afternoon NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and presenting partner for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on Saturday.

The premier tire dealer most recently partnered with the 25-year-old driver for three races in 2023 and accomplished a best finish of third at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

“On behalf of the over 1,000 team members at Black’s Tire & Auto Service and BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, we are honored to continue our relationship with TRICON,” said Ricky Benton II, Vice President of Sales & Marketing with Black’s Tire. “We have a great relationship with Johnny, David and the entire TRICON team and we are excited to see what we can do together in our special event.”

National Finance Company (NFC) will join BTS as a sponsor of the #15 entry. NFC is a family-owned and operated company founded in Rockingham, North Carolina by Bobby Hall.

“It is always great to have Black’s Tire on one of our Toyota Tundra TRD Pros,” said David Gilliland, partner, TRICON Garage. “Ricky and the Benton family have supported us and Tanner a number of times now, so we are excited to represent them in their race and try to give them another great run.”

The Black’s Tire 200 from Rockingham Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Friday, April 18 at 5:00 P.M. ET, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In honor of NASCAR returning to Rockingham, BTS will hold a special BTS family and customer hospitality event at the track prior to the NXS North Carolina Education Lottery 250 on Saturday, April 19.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire Service (BTS) was founded as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929 and celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024. With more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned- and -operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates 10 warehouse/distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division, and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. Today, the Black’s Tire family includes more than 1,000 team members. To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

About National Finance Company

National Finance Company Inc has been serving North Carolina since 1963. A family own company started in Rockingham NC. NFC specializes in starter and personal loans up to $5000.00. Apply online at NFCmoney.com or stop by one of our 24 branches for fast friendly service. For more info go to www.NFCmoney.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Bonus bucks galore during Food City 500 weekend at Bristol with $100,000 Xfinity Dash for Cash and $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway
01:16
Video thumbnail
Denny Hamlin dominates for 55th Cup career victory at Martinsville
02:55
Video thumbnail
Martinsville Speedway NCS Race Winner Denny Hamlin No 11 JGR Toyota post race Q&A
28:00
Video thumbnail
Hill wins the action packed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville
01:24

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Spire Motorsports Goodyear 400 Race Advance

Official Release -
In 22 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Spire Motorsports has logged one top-10 and two top-15 finishes.
Read more

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Gilliland Enjoying Leadership Role at Front Row Motorsports

Official Release -
Todd Gilliland, driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Mustang Dark Horse, is coming off a 10th-place finish last Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.
Read more

PRIME VIDEO TO SPONSOR KYLE LARSON’S 2025 DOUBLE ATTEMPT, GREENLIGHTS UPCOMING FILM

Official Release -
Amazon’s Prime Video will serve as presenting sponsor of Kyle Larson’s May 25 attempt to complete two of auto racing’s crown jewel events in a single day and will produce a feature-length documentary chronicling his two-year journey to pull off the feat.
Read more

BFGoodrich’s new Advantage Control HT tire offers welcome solution for consumers

Official Release -
BFGoodrich has launched the Advantage Control HT tire with performance and sizing that fit the needs of everyday drivers.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category