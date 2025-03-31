PENSKE GALLERY AT NEWLY RENOVATED INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY MUSEUM TO SHOWCASE TEAM’S RICH HISTORY

Cars, Firesuits, Trophies and More Available for Fans to Enjoy Year Round

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (March 31, 2025) – As part of a nearly two-year renovation, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will reopen to the public on Wednesday, April 2, displaying more than a century of motorsports history within its 80,000-square-foot facility. Included in the new-look museum as a permanent exhibit is the Penske Gallery, which showcases the unparalleled traditions and success of Team Penske at the 2.5-mile speedway.

The Penske Gallery is an interactive experience that chronicles the performance of the most successful team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Featuring historic race cars, legendary trophies, unique artifacts, and displays honoring some of the most iconic and accomplished drivers in racing history, the Penske Gallery brings to life the innovation, teamwork and emotion that are all essential elements of the Penske experience at IMS.

“To be able to witness the evolution of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum from when it was in its original location outside of turn 1 to what is now, a world-class showcase, is truly remarkable,” said Team Penske INDYCAR President Tim Cindric. “It will, once again, become an iconic destination for race fans from around the world. In addition, it will also provide the local communities with a great way to continue the Indianapolis 500 tradition for generations to come. The addition of the Penske Gallery is really something special. It not only illustrates Roger’s unmatched successes on-track and his genuine passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but it also pays homage to so many that have played a part in establishing the Penske legacy at the Speedway.”

The state-of-the-art Penske Gallery multimedia display features an interactive retrospective that tells the story of Penske’s history at IMS. From Roger Penske’s first trip to IMS as a 14 year old with his father in 1951 to Team Penske scoring its 20th Indy 500 victory in 2024, the gallery will take visitors inside defining moments of the team’s history at 16th Street and Georgetown Road.

In addition to historic photography and never-before-seen video, the display features four of Team Penske’s Indianapolis 500-winning vehicles, along with Lee Wallard’s 1951 race winner from Roger Penske’s first visit to the facility. The cornerstone of the gallery is all 20 “Baby Borg” Warner trophies presented to Roger Penske for each individual Indy 500 victory. The gallery will include eight race-winning engines, highlighted by the innovative and powerful Illmor Mercedes-Benz pushrod, known simply as “The Beast,” that propelled Al Unser Jr. to Team Penske’s 10th Indy 500 win in 1994.

The gallery will see changes throughout the year to keep the viewing experience fresh for museum goers. Additional Penske artifacts can be found in the Mezzanine and Best of the Best: The Four-Time Winners rotating exhibition.

The museum is open more than 363 days per year and features special events throughout the calendar for members and the general public. To visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and explore the collections of the Penske Gallery, visit imsmuseum.org.

About the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum represents more than a century of motorsports history and is driven by its mission to celebrate and preserve the history behind the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500. Since 1956 when the IMS Museum first opened, it has brought to life the innovation, thrill, and cultural significance of motor racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. What began with only 12 cars on display has become one of the world’s premier collections of racing automobiles and artifacts – with more than 55,000 artifacts and over 150 vehicles. The IMS Museum ignites curiosity, sparks discovery, and embraces tradition.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 640 major race wins, nearly 700 pole positions and 47 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 59-year history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three DAYTONA 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2025, Team Penske currently competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Cup Series. Through a Team Penske global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship this season.