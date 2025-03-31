2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Presented as 500 Festival Event Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, March 31, 2025) – Thirty-nine identical 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST trucks were staged on the main straightaway March 31 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a clear sign the Month of May is around the corner.

A longtime tradition, the “Festival Event Vehicles” have reminded Indianapolis-area residents of the upcoming Indianapolis 500 since the 1960s. The unique fleet of trucks will turn heads and capture attention throughout the state in the lead-up to the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Presenting the trucks were Ellen Saul, IMS vice president, premium services and 500 Festival board member; Pat Merna, 500 Festival vice president, strategic partnerships; and Alyssa Haba, manager, motorsports strategic planning and operations, Chevrolet.

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4WD Crew Cab is powered by a 6.2-liter V-8 and boasts 420 horsepower and a 10-speed automatic transmission. With body-color bumpers, center grille bars and door handles and dual active exhaust with sport mode, the Festival Event Vehicle is designed for those who seek adrenaline and action.

Built by fellow Hoosiers at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant, these trucks are ready to hit the streets with Summit White Tintcoat exterior, Jet Black leather interior, 22-inch high-gloss Black-painted aluminum wheels and custom Indianapolis 500 graphics.

“The tradition of providing Festival Event Vehicles is a hallmark in the countdown to the Month of May and the Indianapolis 500,” Haba said. “Seeing these Silverados on the road throughout Central Indiana will embody the passion Chevrolet, IMS and the 500 Festival have for the Indianapolis 500.”

The 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. Visit IMS.com for tickets and more information on all Month of May events and activities at IMS.

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 80 countries. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.