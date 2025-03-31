Statement from LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Re: No. 43 Disqualification

STATEMENT REGARDING NO. 43 MARTINSVILLE POST-RACE INSPECTION FAILURE

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will not appeal the disqualification of the No. 43 car following Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. We understand NASCAR allows a clear margin to account for the difference in pre- and post-race weight. After a thorough audit by the CLUB today, we have concluded that we did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement. Although it was not intentional, we are taking steps internally to prevent this from happening again. We therefore accept the penalty and apologize to NASCAR, our partners and our fans.

