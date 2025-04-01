Miscellaneous

BFGoodrich’s new Advantage Control HT tire offers welcome solution for consumers

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

BFGoodrich has launched the Advantage Control HT tire with performance and sizing that fit the needs of everyday drivers. Clear-cut benefits and accessible pricing help make the tire-buying process easy for consumers.

  • Tire solution for CUVs, SUVs and light-duty pickups
  • BFGoodrich performance at an everyday price
  • Advantage Control HT adds 22 sizes to Advantage Control line

“BFGoodrich created the Advantage Control HT tire to simplify tire buying for modern drivers,” said Andrew Besancon, Senior Director of Recreational Brands. “This new tire provides consumers a comfortable, dependable option for everyday driving.”

The Advantage Control HT tire features a redesigned tread pattern, designed for a quieter, smoother ride. The Advantage Control HT tire also boasts improved braking distances – in both wet and dry conditions – and a 10% improvement in tread life compared with its predecessor, the Advantage Sport LT tire.

Excellent wet traction: The Advantage Control HT tire stops up to 9 feet shorter in wet conditions than the predecessor tire. Active sipe technology, all-season rubber compounds and a proprietary groove network are engineered to evacuate water from the contact patch and deliver outstanding grip year-round.

Long life span: The Advantage Control HT tire offers increased tread life (vs. predecessor tire) for today’s larger CUVs, full-size SUVs, and light duty pickups. The Advantage Control HT tire features an optimized footprint, full-depth tread features and silica-infused compounds, which work together to help deliver consistent performance and a smooth ride for the life of the tire.

Quiet comfort: The Advantage Control HT tire is designed for a quiet, enjoyable ride, thanks to its redesigned tread pattern.

Sizes and availability
BFGoodrich will unveil 22 sizes of the Advantage Control HT tire, bringing the total number of sizes in the Advantage Control line to 122. The Advantage Control HT tire carries a 70,000-mile limited mileage warranty and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

To find your size, availability and pricing, visit bfgoodrichtires.com or your local BFGoodrich dealer.

About BFGoodrich Tires
BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at BFGoodrichTires.com and BFGoodrichRacing.com, as well as on Facebook and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires and TikTok at @BFGoodrich.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

