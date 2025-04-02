3 Emergency Situations Every Driver Has to Be Able to Deal With

Whether you’re a new driver eager to get out on the open road, or a seasoned veteran who thinks they’ve seen it all, every driver needs to be prepared for emergency situations. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are over 6 million car accidents in the United States each year, resulting in around 2.5 million injuries. Being able to handle emergencies can mean the difference between life and death. Here are 3 emergency situations that every driver should know how to deal with.

Flat Tire

Getting a flat tire is one of the most common roadside emergencies. According to data from the American Automobile Association, they receive over 4 million calls per year to assist drivers with flat tires.

When you feel your vehicle start to wobble or pull to one side, slowly come to a stop on the shoulder of the road. Turn on your hazard lights and carefully exit the vehicle to inspect the tires. Identify which one is flat by looking for one that is completely flat or has a large nail or other puncture stuck in the tread. If you have a spare tire and a jack, you can change the tire yourself. First, loosen the lug nuts before jacking up the car. Once the flat tire is raised off the ground, finish removing the lug nuts and change out the flat for the spare. Re-tighten the lug nuts securely before lowering the car. If you don’t have the equipment to change a flat yourself, call for roadside assistance.

Engine Trouble

Another common emergency is engine trouble. This could present as the engine stalling, shaking, smoking, or making strange noises. According to many different studies, around 12% of all car breakdowns are engine-related.

If you experience any sign of engine trouble, safely pull over as soon as you can. Turn on your hazard lights. If you see smoke coming from under the hood, popping the hood could allow oxygen to fuel the fire. Only open the hood once smoke has dissipated. Be prepared to move away from the vehicle quickly if needed. Do not try to restart the engine. Call for a tow truck to transport your vehicle to a mechanic.

Getting into an Accident

Despite your best efforts, sometimes accidents happen. Aaron Tillman, owner of Tillmann Law LLC, a well-known car accident lawyer in Portland, suggests that if you are involved in a minor collision, move to a safe location and turn on your hazard lights. Check on any passengers in your vehicle and the other vehicle to see if medical attention is needed.

Additionally, you must call the police to file a car accident report. Exchange driver’s license and insurance information with the other driver. Get contact information of any witnesses. Take photos of damage and the accident scene. If the accident is more serious with injuries or significant damage, call 911. Do not exit your vehicle if it is not safe to do so. Follow any instructions from emergency responders. Attorney Tillman, also recommends getting the contact details of a good car accident lawyer that could help you with your legal claim.

Being prepared with knowledge and equipment for emergency situations can help every driver stay safe on the road. Don’t let inexperience or overconfidence get in the way of driving defensively and reacting quickly. With some preparation and practice, you’ll be ready to handle whatever the road throws your way.