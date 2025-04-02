Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Beef-a-Roo Ford Team

Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

Goodyear 400

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Event: Race 9 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)

#of Laps: 293

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

It’s throwback weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series as Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team head to the Darlington Raceway for a 293-lap shootout at the historic track.

“I’m grateful to Beef-a-Roo for letting me run this cool throwback and pay tribute to both Dale Jr. and Kelley,” said Gragson. “The design comes from Dale Jr.’s 1996 Busch Grand National debut at Myrtle Beach and the Mom ‘N’ Pop’s scheme pairs perfectly with Beef-a-Roo’s original 1967 logo. Dale and Kelley gave me my first full-time Xfinity ride at JR Motorsports in 2019, and I owe a lot of my growth as a driver to them.” Gragson drove for JRM for four seasons, earning 13 wins, 60 top-five, and 93 top-10 finishes before moving up to the Cup Series.

Beef-a-Roo is excited for Gragson to showcase Buckaroo on this week’s throwback car at Darlington as they launch Kids Eat Free Sundays on April 6, 2025—where kids 12 & under receive a free Buckaroo Meal with the purchase of an adult combo meal at regular price (Sundays only).

In his three NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.3-mile South Carolina track, Gragson has a career best finish of 14th, earning that finish with Drew Blickensderfer and the No. 10 Stewart-Haas team in 2024’s throwback weekend. Gragson’s history at the Darlington Raceway is strong, having only one finish outside the top-10 in his eight starts at the track, finishing 15th in the 2024 August race. In total, Gragson has two wins, five top-five, and seven top-10 finishes in the feeder series at the track.

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Will Cooper

Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT BEEF-A-ROO

Beef-a-Roo is a fast casual restaurant chain known for fresh, made-to-order American faire such as juicy burgers, famous cheddar fries, slow-roasted beef sandwiches, and a variety of hand-made milkshake flavors. Founded in 1967, Beef-a-Roo has 58 years of famously delicious flavor and success. The legacy began in Rockford, Illinois, with 7 locations and has grown to 18 company-owned restaurants and three franchise locations spanning eight states. For a complete menu and to find the location nearest to you please visit: https://beefaroo.com/. Follow Beef-a-Roo on social media: Instagram at @beefaroousa and Facebook at facebook.com/beefaroousa.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.