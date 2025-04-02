Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Beef-a-Roo Ford Team
Darlington Raceway Competition Notes
Goodyear 400
Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Event: Race 9 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)
#of Laps: 293
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
It’s throwback weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series as Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team head to the Darlington Raceway for a 293-lap shootout at the historic track.
“I’m grateful to Beef-a-Roo for letting me run this cool throwback and pay tribute to both Dale Jr. and Kelley,” said Gragson. “The design comes from Dale Jr.’s 1996 Busch Grand National debut at Myrtle Beach and the Mom ‘N’ Pop’s scheme pairs perfectly with Beef-a-Roo’s original 1967 logo. Dale and Kelley gave me my first full-time Xfinity ride at JR Motorsports in 2019, and I owe a lot of my growth as a driver to them.” Gragson drove for JRM for four seasons, earning 13 wins, 60 top-five, and 93 top-10 finishes before moving up to the Cup Series.
Beef-a-Roo is excited for Gragson to showcase Buckaroo on this week’s throwback car at Darlington as they launch Kids Eat Free Sundays on April 6, 2025—where kids 12 & under receive a free Buckaroo Meal with the purchase of an adult combo meal at regular price (Sundays only).
In his three NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.3-mile South Carolina track, Gragson has a career best finish of 14th, earning that finish with Drew Blickensderfer and the No. 10 Stewart-Haas team in 2024’s throwback weekend. Gragson’s history at the Darlington Raceway is strong, having only one finish outside the top-10 in his eight starts at the track, finishing 15th in the 2024 August race. In total, Gragson has two wins, five top-five, and seven top-10 finishes in the feeder series at the track.
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Will Cooper
Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT BEEF-A-ROO
Beef-a-Roo is a fast casual restaurant chain known for fresh, made-to-order American faire such as juicy burgers, famous cheddar fries, slow-roasted beef sandwiches, and a variety of hand-made milkshake flavors. Founded in 1967, Beef-a-Roo has 58 years of famously delicious flavor and success. The legacy began in Rockford, Illinois, with 7 locations and has grown to 18 company-owned restaurants and three franchise locations spanning eight states. For a complete menu and to find the location nearest to you please visit: https://beefaroo.com/. Follow Beef-a-Roo on social media: Instagram at @beefaroousa and Facebook at facebook.com/beefaroousa.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.