21 Team Honoring Historic Indy Win at Darlington

Leonard Wood has often mentioned that the notoriety and attention given to the Wood Brothers following their work on pit road for Team Lotus in the 1965 Indianapolis 500 far exceeded any other accomplishment, given the amount of time and effort required. Jim Clark, who drove a Ford-powered Lotus pitted by the Wood Brothers to victory in the sport’s premier race, spent just 41.9 seconds on pit road for the entire 500-mile run.

In a interview, Leonard said, “We were recognized and respected, not just from a NASCAR audience, but an audience around the world after we pitted that car. For no more than a day’s work, a handful of seconds, we left there knowing we had accomplished something big. Something that would have meaning.”

That winning effort will be recognized once again as Josh Berry’s No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Dark Horse will carry a paint scheme based on Clark’s winning Lotus in this weekend’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. It’s fitting that the recognition will come at Darlington. It was there that Ford racing executive John Cowley first approached team owner Glenn Wood about pairing his crew, which at that point had no open-wheel-racing experience, with Clark and the Ford/Lotus team. Wood accepted, and the rest as they say, is history.

Since he joined the Wood Brothers, Berry has heard first-hand accounts from that winning effort at Indy.

“It was really cool to hear the stories from Leonard about how much it meant to him,” Berry told reporters at Martinsville. “You think somebody that’s been in NASCAR for 75 years and accomplished all of these amazing things, for him to say that moment was one of the most memorable that he’s had in his entire life really puts into perspective how big of a moment it was.

“There was a lot of ingenuity that the Wood Brothers brought to that team to speed up the pit stops, and Len and Eddie, they’ve got all of that down to the seconds that they saved. They know the story way better than me, but it’s really just a cool deal. It was Ford’s first win in the Indy 500, so there were a lot of cool moments. We’re excited for it.”

Based on Berry’s performance this year – and his runs at Darlington before he joined the Woods – Berry and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are hoping they can give the throwback-themed Mustang a run it deserves.

“Darlington is always a tough one,” Berry said. “If you have a good car, you look like a hero. If you have a bad car, you don’t. It’s that kind of thing. Last year, I had two really good cars there and ran really well. We didn’t get the finish we wanted in the Southern 500 with an accident there at the end, but I feel good about it. We ran third in the spring. If we can translate some of what I learned last year and apply it to the 21 car, hopefully we can have a good day.”

Practice for the Goodyear 400 is set for Saturday at 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time to be followed by qualifying at 1:40. Amazon Prime will carry the TV coverage. Sunday’s 400.2-mile, 293-lap race is set to get the green flag just after 3 p.m., with TV coverage on FS1. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 90 and 185.

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

*See your dealer for limited-warranty details.”

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok and YouTube.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.