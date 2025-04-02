Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Darlington Raceway Competition Notes
Goodyear 400
Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Event: Race 9 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)
#of Laps: 293
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team head to the “Lady in Black”, the Darlington Raceway, for NASCAR’s annual throwback weekend. This year, Smith and the No. 38 team will bring a vintage look to the fan-favorite Long John Silver’s scheme.
Finishing 16th at the Martinsville Speedway, Smith sits 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. Smith and the No. 38 team look to continue the momentum at the South Carolina track with a strong run to put themselves within the top-20 points positions. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has racked up two top-10’s and four top-20 finishes. In the Cup Series, Smith has one top-25 finish, finishing 23rd in September of 2024.
“Darlington is a challenging track,” said Smith. “You have to lay down near perfect laps or your day can end quickly. We are chipping away at the points gap, and I think we can make a big swing at the top-20 this weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Keiston France
Hometown: Amelia, Virginia
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Kapil Fletcher
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
AOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.