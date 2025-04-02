Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

Goodyear 400

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Event: Race 9 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)

#of Laps: 293

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team head to the “Lady in Black”, the Darlington Raceway, for NASCAR’s annual throwback weekend. This year, Smith and the No. 38 team will bring a vintage look to the fan-favorite Long John Silver’s scheme.

Finishing 16th at the Martinsville Speedway, Smith sits 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. Smith and the No. 38 team look to continue the momentum at the South Carolina track with a strong run to put themselves within the top-20 points positions. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has racked up two top-10’s and four top-20 finishes. In the Cup Series, Smith has one top-25 finish, finishing 23rd in September of 2024.

“Darlington is a challenging track,” said Smith. “You have to lay down near perfect laps or your day can end quickly. We are chipping away at the points gap, and I think we can make a big swing at the top-20 this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Keiston France

Hometown: Amelia, Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Kapil Fletcher

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

AOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.