NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Darlington Raceway Competition Notes
Goodyear 400

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Event: Race 9 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)
#of Laps: 293
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team head to the “Lady in Black”, the Darlington Raceway, for NASCAR’s annual throwback weekend. This year, Smith and the No. 38 team will bring a vintage look to the fan-favorite Long John Silver’s scheme.

Finishing 16th at the Martinsville Speedway, Smith sits 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. Smith and the No. 38 team look to continue the momentum at the South Carolina track with a strong run to put themselves within the top-20 points positions. In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has racked up two top-10’s and four top-20 finishes. In the Cup Series, Smith has one top-25 finish, finishing 23rd in September of 2024.

“Darlington is a challenging track,” said Smith. “You have to lay down near perfect laps or your day can end quickly. We are chipping away at the points gap, and I think we can make a big swing at the top-20 this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Keiston France
Hometown: Amelia, Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Kapil Fletcher
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

AOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland
Next article
TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Darlington Raceway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Darlington Throwback Weekend Schedule & Highlights
01:06
Video thumbnail
The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway photo collage
04:30
Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway
01:16
Video thumbnail
Denny Hamlin dominates for 55th Cup career victory at Martinsville
02:55

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Darlington Throwback Weekend – Schedule & Highlights

Angie Campbell -
Darlington Raceway will celebrate its 75th Anniversary with a special Throwback Weekend on April 4th and 5th and promises to deliver another exceptional racing experience.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Official Release -
It's throwback weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series as Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team head to the Darlington Raceway for a 293-lap shootout at the historic track.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Darlington Raceway

Official Release -
The celebration of Darlington Raceway’s 75th anniversary season will get underway this weekend with the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series partaking in the sport’s annual ‘Throwback Weekend’.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Official Release -
NASCAR's throwback weekend is here as the Cup Series heads to the Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category