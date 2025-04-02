NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Team
Darlington Raceway Competition Notes
Goodyear 400

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Event: Race 9 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)
#of Laps: 293
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

NASCAR’s throwback weekend is here as the Cup Series heads to the Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400. Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team’s partner for this weekend, Carl Ruedebusch, owner of Ruedebusch Development and Construction, asked Gilliland and team to select the historic driver, or scheme, they’d like to honor this season. Excited to collectively decide together, they soon learned rear tire changer Justin Fox is the great-grandson of Raymond Lee Fox, Sr.

Raymond Lee Fox, Sr. was an American engine builder, NASCAR car owner and NASCAR engine inspector. His cars won fourteen NASCAR Grand National Series events and sixteen pole positions. He was the patriarch of NASCAR mechanics, with his son Raymond Lee Fox Jr and grandson Raymond Lee Fox III also as NASCAR mechanics. Currently, Ray Fox III and his son Justin Fox, a pit athlete, both work in the sport of NASCAR. Ray Fox III as car chief for No.12 Ford team, and Justin as the rear tire changer for No. 34 Ford team. Fox, Sr. was inducted into numerous halls of fame, including the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

In six NASCAR Cup Series starts at the South Carolina track, Gilliland has four top-20 finishes. On the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series side, Gilliland has three starts, earning a seventh-place finish in 2020 and a 15th and fourth place in his two starts in 2021.

“On top of being a fun track to race, Darlington has such a rich history,” said Gilliland. “I think our throwback is the coolest one out of the entire field, it’s always special when you can pay homage to a family member, especially a family member of someone on your team.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
HFT Advance | Darlington I

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Darlington Throwback Weekend Schedule & Highlights
01:06
Video thumbnail
The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway photo collage
04:30
Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway
01:16
Video thumbnail
Denny Hamlin dominates for 55th Cup career victory at Martinsville
02:55

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

HFT Advance | Darlington I

Official Release -
Sam Mayer leads all Xfinity Series drivers in top-5 (5) and top-10 (6) finishes through seven races.
Read more

RFK Advance | Darlington I

Official Release -
RFK returns to the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’ this weekend for the official NASCAR Throwback race of the 2025 season.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Darlington Raceway

Official Release -
Kaulig Racing has earned one win at Darlington Raceway with driver Kyle Larson in 2023 in the team's No. 10 Chevrolet that featured an all-star rotation throughout the season.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 04.02.25

Official Release -
NASCAR heads to Darlington Raceway for the first of two visits in 2025, featuring the Xfinity and Cup Series during its “throwback” weekend.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category