Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Team

Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

Goodyear 400

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Event: Race 9 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)

#of Laps: 293

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

NASCAR’s throwback weekend is here as the Cup Series heads to the Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400. Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team’s partner for this weekend, Carl Ruedebusch, owner of Ruedebusch Development and Construction, asked Gilliland and team to select the historic driver, or scheme, they’d like to honor this season. Excited to collectively decide together, they soon learned rear tire changer Justin Fox is the great-grandson of Raymond Lee Fox, Sr.

Raymond Lee Fox, Sr. was an American engine builder, NASCAR car owner and NASCAR engine inspector. His cars won fourteen NASCAR Grand National Series events and sixteen pole positions. He was the patriarch of NASCAR mechanics, with his son Raymond Lee Fox Jr and grandson Raymond Lee Fox III also as NASCAR mechanics. Currently, Ray Fox III and his son Justin Fox, a pit athlete, both work in the sport of NASCAR. Ray Fox III as car chief for No.12 Ford team, and Justin as the rear tire changer for No. 34 Ford team. Fox, Sr. was inducted into numerous halls of fame, including the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

In six NASCAR Cup Series starts at the South Carolina track, Gilliland has four top-20 finishes. On the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series side, Gilliland has three starts, earning a seventh-place finish in 2020 and a 15th and fourth place in his two starts in 2021.

“On top of being a fun track to race, Darlington has such a rich history,” said Gilliland. “I think our throwback is the coolest one out of the entire field, it’s always special when you can pay homage to a family member, especially a family member of someone on your team.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Christian Boller

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine

Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Jackman: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

