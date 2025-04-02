Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Ford Team
Darlington Raceway Competition Notes
Goodyear 400
Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
Event: Race 9 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Darlington Raceway (1.3-miles)
#of Laps: 293
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
NASCAR’s throwback weekend is here as the Cup Series heads to the Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400. Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team’s partner for this weekend, Carl Ruedebusch, owner of Ruedebusch Development and Construction, asked Gilliland and team to select the historic driver, or scheme, they’d like to honor this season. Excited to collectively decide together, they soon learned rear tire changer Justin Fox is the great-grandson of Raymond Lee Fox, Sr.
Raymond Lee Fox, Sr. was an American engine builder, NASCAR car owner and NASCAR engine inspector. His cars won fourteen NASCAR Grand National Series events and sixteen pole positions. He was the patriarch of NASCAR mechanics, with his son Raymond Lee Fox Jr and grandson Raymond Lee Fox III also as NASCAR mechanics. Currently, Ray Fox III and his son Justin Fox, a pit athlete, both work in the sport of NASCAR. Ray Fox III as car chief for No.12 Ford team, and Justin as the rear tire changer for No. 34 Ford team. Fox, Sr. was inducted into numerous halls of fame, including the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.
In six NASCAR Cup Series starts at the South Carolina track, Gilliland has four top-20 finishes. On the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series side, Gilliland has three starts, earning a seventh-place finish in 2020 and a 15th and fourth place in his two starts in 2021.
“On top of being a fun track to race, Darlington has such a rich history,” said Gilliland. “I think our throwback is the coolest one out of the entire field, it’s always special when you can pay homage to a family member, especially a family member of someone on your team.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Christian Boller
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Jordan Goodine
Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina
Jackman: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
