HFT Advance | Darlington I

Darlington I Event Info:

Date: Sunday, April 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Format: 293 Laps, 400.238 miles, Stages: 90-185-293

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 10:05 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 11:10 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

NASCAR returns to the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’ this weekend for the official NASCAR Throwback race of the 2025 season.

There have been nine different winners in the last nine Cup races held at Darlington Speedway.

Sam Mayer leads all Xfinity Series drivers in top-5 (5) and top-10 (6) finishes through seven races. His 8.6 average finish this season is the second highest among full-time Xfinity drivers, behind only Justin Allgaier (8.4).

Mayer also has five consecutive finishes inside the top-10 dating back to COTA (Circuit of the Americas), matching the longest streak of his career.

Sheldon Creed earned his second straight top-5 finish last weekend at Martinsville, and 14th career runner-up result.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Haas Automation

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Darlington (Cup)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his 8th Cup start at Darlington this weekend, where he has a 21.7 average finish.

He started inside the top-15 three times, and started P14 in his last Cup race at Darlington in the fall of 2022.

Custer finished top-10 in all seven career NXS events at Darlington, including a victory in 2019 after starting P3, with an average finish of 3.4.

Creed at Darlington (Xfinity)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 4

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his 7th Xfinity start at Darlington on Saturday, where he has four career top-10 finishes. His best finish came in the fall of 2022 when he placed 2nd after starting 3rd.

Last season, he finished 3rd in the fall after leading 30 laps, and took home a 9th-place result in the spring.

He has started inside the top-10 in four of his six career races at Darlington, and holds an average starting position of 6.8.

Mayer at Darlington (Xfinity)

Starts: 7

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his 8th Xfinity start at Darlington this weekend, a track where he has finished in the top-10 three times, including two in the top-5.

His best career starting position is 3rd in last season’s fall race, and he boasts an average qualifying effort of 163.9.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through seven races this season with 62 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 2nd, 00: 4th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 252 total points on the season, while Creed is in fourth place with 222 points heading into Martinsville this Saturday.