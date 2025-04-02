HFT Advance | Darlington I

Darlington I Event Info:
Date: Sunday, April 6
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Darlington, South Carolina
Format: 293 Laps, 400.238 miles, Stages: 90-185-293
TV: FS1
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 10:05 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:10 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 1:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Pace Laps:
- NASCAR returns to the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’ this weekend for the official NASCAR Throwback race of the 2025 season.
- There have been nine different winners in the last nine Cup races held at Darlington Speedway.
- Sam Mayer leads all Xfinity Series drivers in top-5 (5) and top-10 (6) finishes through seven races. His 8.6 average finish this season is the second highest among full-time Xfinity drivers, behind only Justin Allgaier (8.4).
- Mayer also has five consecutive finishes inside the top-10 dating back to COTA (Circuit of the Americas), matching the longest streak of his career.
- Sheldon Creed earned his second straight top-5 finish last weekend at Martinsville, and 14th career runner-up result.
Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: Haas Automation
Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Road Ranger
Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel
Custer at Darlington (Cup)
Starts: 7
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Custer makes his 8th Cup start at Darlington this weekend, where he has a 21.7 average finish.
- He started inside the top-15 three times, and started P14 in his last Cup race at Darlington in the fall of 2022.
- Custer finished top-10 in all seven career NXS events at Darlington, including a victory in 2019 after starting P3, with an average finish of 3.4.
Creed at Darlington (Xfinity)
Starts: 6
Wins: —
Top-10s: 4
Poles: —
- Creed is set to make his 7th Xfinity start at Darlington on Saturday, where he has four career top-10 finishes. His best finish came in the fall of 2022 when he placed 2nd after starting 3rd.
- Last season, he finished 3rd in the fall after leading 30 laps, and took home a 9th-place result in the spring.
- He has started inside the top-10 in four of his six career races at Darlington, and holds an average starting position of 6.8.
Mayer at Darlington (Xfinity)
Starts: 7
Wins: —
Top-10s: 3
Poles: —
- Mayer is in line for his 8th Xfinity start at Darlington this weekend, a track where he has finished in the top-10 three times, including two in the top-5.
- His best career starting position is 3rd in last season’s fall race, and he boasts an average qualifying effort of 163.9.
Where They Stand
Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through seven races this season with 62 points.
Xfinity Points Standings (41: 2nd, 00: 4th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 252 total points on the season, while Creed is in fourth place with 222 points heading into Martinsville this Saturday.