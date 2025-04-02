NASCAR Cup PR

HFT Advance | Darlington I

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Darlington I Event Info:
Date: Sunday, April 6
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Darlington, South Carolina
Format: 293 Laps, 400.238 miles, Stages: 90-185-293
TV: FS1
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 10:05 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:10 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 1:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • NASCAR returns to the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’ this weekend for the official NASCAR Throwback race of the 2025 season.
  • There have been nine different winners in the last nine Cup races held at Darlington Speedway.
  • Sam Mayer leads all Xfinity Series drivers in top-5 (5) and top-10 (6) finishes through seven races. His 8.6 average finish this season is the second highest among full-time Xfinity drivers, behind only Justin Allgaier (8.4).
  • Mayer also has five consecutive finishes inside the top-10 dating back to COTA (Circuit of the Americas), matching the longest streak of his career.
  • Sheldon Creed earned his second straight top-5 finish last weekend at Martinsville, and 14th career runner-up result.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: Haas Automation

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel

Custer at Darlington (Cup)
Starts: 7
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his 8th Cup start at Darlington this weekend, where he has a 21.7 average finish.
  • He started inside the top-15 three times, and started P14 in his last Cup race at Darlington in the fall of 2022.
  • Custer finished top-10 in all seven career NXS events at Darlington, including a victory in 2019 after starting P3, with an average finish of 3.4.

Creed at Darlington (Xfinity)
Starts: 6
Wins: —
Top-10s: 4
Poles: —

  • Creed is set to make his 7th Xfinity start at Darlington on Saturday, where he has four career top-10 finishes. His best finish came in the fall of 2022 when he placed 2nd after starting 3rd.
  • Last season, he finished 3rd in the fall after leading 30 laps, and took home a 9th-place result in the spring.
  • He has started inside the top-10 in four of his six career races at Darlington, and holds an average starting position of 6.8.

Mayer at Darlington (Xfinity)
Starts: 7
Wins: —
Top-10s: 3
Poles: —

  • Mayer is in line for his 8th Xfinity start at Darlington this weekend, a track where he has finished in the top-10 three times, including two in the top-5.
  • His best career starting position is 3rd in last season’s fall race, and he boasts an average qualifying effort of 163.9.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through seven races this season with 62 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 2nd, 00: 4th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 252 total points on the season, while Creed is in fourth place with 222 points heading into Martinsville this Saturday.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
RFK Advance | Darlington I
Next article
Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Darlington Throwback Weekend Schedule & Highlights
01:06
Video thumbnail
The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway photo collage
04:30
Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway
01:16
Video thumbnail
Denny Hamlin dominates for 55th Cup career victory at Martinsville
02:55

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Official Release -
NASCAR's throwback weekend is here as the Cup Series heads to the Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400.
Read more

RFK Advance | Darlington I

Official Release -
RFK returns to the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’ this weekend for the official NASCAR Throwback race of the 2025 season.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Darlington Raceway

Official Release -
Kaulig Racing has earned one win at Darlington Raceway with driver Kyle Larson in 2023 in the team's No. 10 Chevrolet that featured an all-star rotation throughout the season.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 04.02.25

Official Release -
NASCAR heads to Darlington Raceway for the first of two visits in 2025, featuring the Xfinity and Cup Series during its “throwback” weekend.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category