ALEX LABBÉ PARTNERS WITH BRIAN KING ROOFING AT BRISTOL

MOORESVILLE, NC, April 9, 2025 – NASCAR driver Alex Labbé today announced he will partner with Brian King Roofing for the SciApps 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Xfinity race this weekend and support a sport that reflects the same drive, precision, and performance we bring to every roofing project,” said Ryan King, Vice President of Brian King Roofing. “At Brian King Roofing, we believe in building strong foundations—on and off the track.”

Brian King Roofing is a family-owned and operated roofing company serving all of East Tennessee. Founded in 1991, they are a certified general contractor offering high-quality residential and commercial roofing solutions. Their team is dedicated to providing dependable service, expert craftsmanship, and lasting results.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the #07. We had a great run and finish at COTA, and I’m looking to continue that momentum,” said Labbé. “I’m excited that Brian King Roofing will be on board with us this weekend.”

The SciApps 300 (300 laps | 159.9 miles) is the ninth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts on Saturday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m., followed immediately by qualifying at 12:35 p.m. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Central Standard Time.

For more information on Alex Labbe, visit https://alexlabberacing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AlexLabbe36), X (https://x.com/AlexLabbe36) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/alexlabbe36).

For more information on Brian King Roofing, visit https://briankingroofing.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BrianKingRoofingInc/).

