Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Aaron’s Lucky Dog Ford Team

Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Food City 500

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Event: Race 10 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile)

#of Laps: 500

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The Bristol Motor Speedway is up next on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Carrying momentum from their 12th place finish last Sunday at the Darlington Raceway, Zane Smith and the No. 38 team look to build on the result with another strong finish at the “Last Great Colosseum”.

Smith and Aaron’s Rent-to-Own will bring some NASCAR nostalgia with them when they unload at the 0.533-mile short track, bringing back the fan-favorite Aaron’s mascot, Lucky Dog, for the 500-lap race. Lucky will make his return in a classic throwback wrap on Smith’s No. 38, paying homage to his legendary past while celebrating the present.

The Lucky Dog scheme has a deep-rooted, nostalgic history in the NASCAR Cup Series, having been driven by David Reutimann, Brian Vickers, Michael McDowell, Michael Waltrip, and many more.

In two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Tennessee track, Smith has one top-20 finish, finishing 16th in the famed “Night Race” in September 2024. In the Bristol Dirt race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has two top-10 finishes. On concrete, Smith has five starts in the Truck Series, earning two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

“Bristol is a challenging track, but it is a lot of fun,” said Smith. “You’re constantly looking for grip all while trying to navigate traffic. Ryan (Bergenty) and the team have been bringing some fast Ford’s to the track and with the momentum we have from last weekend, I think we can have a solid weekend at Bristol.”

“It’s really cool that Aaron’s is bringing back Lucky Dog for this weekend,” said Smith. “It was one of my favorite schemes as a kid, and it means a lot that I get to share a scheme driven by some of the Cup Series veterans and alumni.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Keiston France

Hometown: Amelia, Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Kapil Fletcher

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.