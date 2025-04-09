HFT Advance | Bristol I

Bristol I Event Info:

Date: Sunday, April 13

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Format: 500 Laps, 266.5 miles, Stages: 125-250-500

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 3:05 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Bristol on concrete returns to its historical spring slot on the schedule this weekend for the 126th time, as NASCAR visits ‘The Last Great Colosseum’ for its first of two race weekends this season.

Sam Mayer leads all Xfinity Series drivers in top-10 finishes (6) through eight races. His 9.3 average finish this season is the second highest among full-time Xfinity drivers, behind only Justin Allgaier (7.8).

Sheldon Creed earned his fourth straight top-10 finish last weekend at Darlington, one shy of matching a career-long streak.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Friends of Jaclyn

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Bristol (Cup)

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Custer makes his 5th Cup start at Bristol this weekend, where he has a 23.5 average finish. In his last Cup race at ‘The Last Great Colosseum’ in 2022, Custer finished 8th.

He started inside the top-15 two times, and started P11 in his last Cup race at Bristol in the fall of 2022. He boasts a 17.8 average starting position.

Custer finished top-10 in six of eight career NXS starts at Bristol, including a victory in 2024 after starting P2. He also has three career poles in the Xfinity Series at ‘The World’s Fastest Half-Mile’.

Creed at Bristol (Xfinity)

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his 4th Xfinity start at Bristol on Saturday, where he has one career top-10 finish. His best finish came last fall when he finished 2nd and led 28 laps.

His highest career start was 14th, also last fall, and he boasts an average starting position of 19.0 in three career Xfinity races.

Creed’s 62 laps led at Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity Series are the second most of any track, behind only Darlington (77).

Mayer at Bristol (Xfinity)

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his 5th Xfinity start at Bristol this weekend, a track where he has finished in the top-10 three times, including once in the top-5.

His best career starting position is 5th in 2022, and he holds an average qualifying effort of 14.5.

Mayer has led 104 career laps at Bristol across four career Xfinity races, the most of any track in the series.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through eight races this season with 77 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 2nd, 00: 4th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 275 total points on the season, while Creed is in fourth place with 251 points heading into Bristol this Saturday.