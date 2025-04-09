NASCAR Cup PR

HFT Advance | Bristol I

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Bristol I Event Info:
Date: Sunday, April 13
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Bristol, Tennessee
Format: 500 Laps, 266.5 miles, Stages: 125-250-500
TV: FS1
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 11:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 3:05 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 5 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • Bristol on concrete returns to its historical spring slot on the schedule this weekend for the 126th time, as NASCAR visits ‘The Last Great Colosseum’ for its first of two race weekends this season.
  • Sam Mayer leads all Xfinity Series drivers in top-10 finishes (6) through eight races. His 9.3 average finish this season is the second highest among full-time Xfinity drivers, behind only Justin Allgaier (7.8).
  • Sheldon Creed earned his fourth straight top-10 finish last weekend at Darlington, one shy of matching a career-long streak.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Friends of Jaclyn

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel

Custer at Bristol (Cup)
Starts: 4
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —

  • Custer makes his 5th Cup start at Bristol this weekend, where he has a 23.5 average finish. In his last Cup race at ‘The Last Great Colosseum’ in 2022, Custer finished 8th.
  • He started inside the top-15 two times, and started P11 in his last Cup race at Bristol in the fall of 2022. He boasts a 17.8 average starting position.
  • Custer finished top-10 in six of eight career NXS starts at Bristol, including a victory in 2024 after starting P2. He also has three career poles in the Xfinity Series at ‘The World’s Fastest Half-Mile’.

Creed at Bristol (Xfinity)
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —

  • Creed is set to make his 4th Xfinity start at Bristol on Saturday, where he has one career top-10 finish. His best finish came last fall when he finished 2nd and led 28 laps.
  • His highest career start was 14th, also last fall, and he boasts an average starting position of 19.0 in three career Xfinity races.
  • Creed’s 62 laps led at Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity Series are the second most of any track, behind only Darlington (77).

Mayer at Bristol (Xfinity)
Starts: 4
Wins: —
Top-10s: 3
Poles: —

  • Mayer is in line for his 5th Xfinity start at Bristol this weekend, a track where he has finished in the top-10 three times, including once in the top-5.
  • His best career starting position is 5th in 2022, and he holds an average qualifying effort of 14.5.
  • Mayer has led 104 career laps at Bristol across four career Xfinity races, the most of any track in the series.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through eight races this season with 77 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 2nd, 00: 4th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 275 total points on the season, while Creed is in fourth place with 251 points heading into Bristol this Saturday.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith
Next article
TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Bristol Motor Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway photo collage
04:30
Video thumbnail
Denny Hamlin wins at Darlington in thrilling overtime finish
01:48
Video thumbnail
Darlington Raceway NXS Race Chris Gayle, Joe Gibbs and Denny Hamlin post race Q&A
01:21:31
Video thumbnail
Hamlin captures second consecutive victory at Darlington
01:32

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy Long Beach Media Advance

Official Release -
The third event of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season takes Chevrolet-powered teams and drivers west to The Streets of Long Beach for the 90-lap, 177.12-mile Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Bristol

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports is the all-time leader in NASCAR Cup Series top-five finishes (71) and top 10s (124) at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Read more

TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Bristol Motor Speedway

Official Release -
NASCAR’s second short-track event weekend of the 2025 season will see all three national touring series make the trek to Tennessee to Bristol Motor Speedway.
Read more

NASCAR at Bristol – Weekend Schedule & Highlights

Angie Campbell -
NASCAR travels to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, featuring all three national series.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category