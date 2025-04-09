Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesTruck SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

NASCAR at Bristol – Weekend Schedule & Highlights

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

NASCAR travels to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, featuring all three national series. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin is the returning Cup Series race winner and Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won last year’s pole. 

Kyle Busch is the only driver that has won all three races in a weekend and he did so at Bristol in 2010 and 2017.

NASCAR Cup Series Notes

Denny Hamlin, the 2024 race winner, leads all active Cup Series drivers in poles at Bristol with four (2013, 2014, 2015, 2019). Joey Logano (March 10, 2010) and Erik Jones (August 19, 2017) are the only active drivers to win their first NASCAR Cup Series career pole at Bristol Motor Speedway.

There are six active drivers with previous wins at Bristol. Kyle Busch leads in wins at Bristol with 8, followed by Denny Hamlin (4) and Brad Keselowski (3). Kyle Larson and Joey Logano have each won twice at Bristol and Chris Buescher has one win.

Five drivers claimed their first career NASCAR Cup Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Kyle Busch – March 2002
Elliott Sadler – March 2001*
Ernie Irvan – August 1990
Rusty Wallace – April 1986
Dale Earnhardt – April 1979

*Sadler’s win in 2001, driving the Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 Ford, was the deepest in the field that a Bristol race winner has started (38th). It was also Sadler’s first victory in the Cup Series.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Notes

The race at Bristol is the third event in the 2025 Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash bonus program. This season’s participants include Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill and Brennan Poole.

Allgaier (Miami) and Hill (Martinsville) won the first two Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonuses.

The only past winners competing this weekend in the Xfinity Series race at Bristol are Justin Allgaier (2) and Kyle Larson (1).

Justin Allgaier led the most laps in five of the last six Bristol races. However, he was also passed for the win in three of the last seven races at Bristol.

Team Wins:

Joe Gibbs Racing – 217
Roush Fenway Keselowski – 138
Richard Childress Racing – 100
JR Motorsports is nine wins away from 100.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Notes

Daniel Hemric won the first race of this season’s Triple Truck Challenge at Martinsville Speedway and claimed the $50,000 bonus. Each race in the challenge pays a $50,000 bonus to the highest finishing eligible driver.

If an eligible driver wins two of the three awards, they will also receive an additional $50,000 bonus for a total of $150,000. Win all three of the races in the Triple Truck Challenge, and they will claim a $300,000 bonus for a total of $500,000.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 11

3:35 P.M.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – Timed
Group 1: 25 minutes, 5-minute break
Group 2: 25 minutes
FS2

4:40 P.M.: Truck Series Qualifying – Impound
All Entries, Single Vehicle, 2 Laps
FS2

7:30 P.M.: Weather Guard Truck Race
Stages 65/130/250 Laps = 133.25 Miles Purse:  $782,900
FS1/SiriusXM
Post Truck Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, April 12

11:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – Timed
Group 1: 25 minutes, 5-minute break
Group 2: 25 minutes
CW App

12:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound
All Entries, Single Vehicle, 2 Laps
CW App

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Group 1: 25 minutes, 10-minute break
Group 2: 25 minutes
Prime

3:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)
All Entries, Single Vehicle, 2 Laps
Prime
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: Bristol Xfinity Series SciAps 300 race
Stages 85/170/300 Laps = 159.9 Miles Purse: $1,651,939
CW/PRM/SiriusXM
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, April 13 at Bristol

3 p.m.: Bristol Cup Series Food City 500
Stages 125/250/500 Laps = 266.5 Miles Purse: $11,055,250
FS1/Max/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

