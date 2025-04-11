5 NASCAR Drivers to Watch in 2025

To the untrained eye, it might look like NASCAR drivers only have the straightforward task of driving straight, turning their car, driving straight again, and so on. In reality, though, NASCAR drivers have a very complex task because they have to navigate tracks based on how they are constructed. They always have to be aware of each track’s specific construction because tracks differ in shape, length, banking, and other details. This awareness is also challenging to maintain because differences exist within each track.

Navigating tracks encompasses finding the right speeds and angles to enter and vacate differently structured regions of a given track, figuring out how to maximize one’s car’s racing potential based on its technical components, and strategizing about things like when to make a pit stop.

In summary, NASCAR drivers have to be very smart and skilled. So, when discussing which NASCAR drivers to watch in a given year, we are talking about which drivers can best manage the complicated tasks assigned to competitors in a given race.

Without further ado, here are five drivers worth watching this year.

Alex Bowman

This driver has the talent and ability to compete regularly with the best drivers but has been bitten by bad luck.

In 2020, he finished sixth in the standings and, by advancing to the Round of 8, among the top eight drivers in the playoffs. Then, in 2021, he won four races.

He has not been able to build on those achievements because injuries have derailed him—he sustained a concussion in 2022, and after sitting atop the points standings in 2023, a fractured vertebra ended his hopes.

Bad luck can’t plague the guy forever, though.

A five-race stretch of consecutive top-nine finishes this year from February 16 to March 23 creates particular promise for his outlook this season.

William Byron

William Byron leads all drivers in points through the NASCAR Cup Series event at Darlington.

He is using his strong abilities in restarts and in defense to succeed.

But he is best known for his “vulture” abilities.

To win races as a “vulture,” a driver must think strategically. He needs to be patient and well-positioned to attack when he perceives the best opportunity late in a given race to do so. With these traits, he can close out races successfully.

An example of Byron doing this is at the Daytona 500, where he won last year and this year. He will continue to pose a competitive threat in his own fashion.

Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell is a vastly improving NASCAR driver.

From February 23 to April 6, he has collected three wins and two other top-three finishes.

His improvement is apparent in various individual respects, such as his newfound ability to succeed on drafting tracks, which is evident in his win on February 23 at Atlanta.

The Bell of previous years would not have won on such a track. But Bell is different now and will only continue to grow.

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson is widely regarded as NASCAR’s most talented driver.

Larson’s talent is evident in his versatility. He is dangerous in various cars and on different kinds of tracks.

His talent has enabled him to win one Cup championship and three All-Star races, specifically in the NASCAR Cup Series. He qualifies annually for the playoffs and always poses a threat to win.

Expectations for him are always high, which is why, for example, BetOnline has him as the favorite to win the NASCAR Championship this year, even though he is not currently in first place.

Ryan Blaney

Blaney has had some bad luck this year, which has caused him to fail to finish multiple races, but he remains a profoundly capable driver who can win on different tracks.

He is someone to watch out for, especially as the season progresses, because he is characteristically a late bloomer. In his career, twelve of his thirteen wins have come after the middle of May.

The signs of success are already present. He does a terrific job of passing drivers and attaining high positions when the flag is green. Statistically, he has been far superior in this respect to other well-known drivers like Chase Elliott in most recent races. This year, he has done an excellent job of requiring few laps to pass drivers. He has also shown great defense, meaning that other drivers need a lot of laps to pass him.

In sum, Blaney’s time will come because he is such a capable driver. He most recently achieved a fifth-place finish at Darlington, which is a sign of more to come.