CORVETTE RACING AT IMOLA: In Pursuit of Points

Pair of TF Sport Corvettes set for second round of FIA WEC LMGT3 action

DETROIT (April 15, 2025) – TF Sport aims to give the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R program a second straight victory in the FIA World Endurance Championship this weekend as the LMGT3 field moves to Italy for Sunday’s Six Hours of Imola.

Almost two full months have passed since TF Sport’s opening-round triumph in the 1812Km of Qatar to kickoff the championship. Daniel Juncadella, Jonny Edgar and Ben Keating – teammates in the No. 33 Corvette – won in dramatic fashion and as a result arrive at Imola with the class championship lead.

On the other side of the TF Sport garage, the No. 81 Corvette trio of Charlie Eastwood, Rui Andrade and Tom Van Rompuy hope to turn their fortunes around in another highly competitive race between 18 entries and nine manufacturers.

This is the second straight season at Imola for the Corvette program. At the end of last year, the results were positive: TF Sport was one of two teams in the class to have both entries finish in the top-10, and Chevrolet was one of two manufacturers to have multiple entries finish eighth or better.

Prior to 2024, Corvette Racing and the FIA WEC competed at Autodromo Nazionale Monza for two years. The program scored a landmark GTE Pro victory in 2022 and clinched the 2023 GTE Am championship at the circuit with Keating as one of the drivers.

The Six Hours of Monza is scheduled for 7 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. CET on Sunday. Full live streaming coverage of Free Practice 3, qualifying and the race will be available on the FIA WEC app and the MAX app in the U.S. Radio Le Mans also will stream audio coverage of Saturday’s final practice and qualifying, plus Sunday’s race.

TF SPORT PRE-EVENT QUOTES

DANI JUNCADELLA, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It should be an exciting weekend after an unexpected win in Qatar. We are hoping to be competitive in Imola. It’s a historic track and I really love the place. After such a good start, we can be confident that we can have a strong opportunity to fight a top result. Let’s see how the weather plays out. It was quite chaotic with some rain through the race. That could play a role in the outcome. Whatever the situation is, we will be ready for it. Hopefully we can have a strong start to the week in practice and work our way forward from there.”

JONNY EDGAR, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’ve been to Imola quite a lot and it was always a track I like. I’m looking forward to going back. It’s hard to say how we will go there. In Qatar we didn’t expect the result we got, which was a brilliant one. The track is not easy and it’s quite hard to overtake. In Qatar it was similar. We did a good job of making up positions on strategy. Not all of the spots we made up were on-track. We did a good job of avoiding mistakes, didn’t have any penalties, which is one of the biggest reasons we won there. If we can do something similar this weekend, we’ll be in a great position.”

BEN KEATING, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I am looking forward to racing the Corvette at Imola even though I have pretty low expectations. I am excited because I have never driven at Imola, and there is always a special challenge of learning a new track so quickly and trying to be competitive after two practice sessions.

“The good news is that we won the first race for WEC. The tough news is that we will have a double-whammy of ‘success handicap’ from winning that first race and leading the championship. We didn’t have a super-fast car in the first race, just great execution. We have the possibility to do it again, but it will be much more challenging. Having said that, I expect that Imola would be a good track for the Corvette.”

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m ready for Round 2 of the FIA WEC as we go back to Imola. On our side of the garage, we didn’t get the result we hoped in Qatar. The positive is that we had great pace all week. Hopefully we have the same speed with a little more luck this time around. We definitely will be gunning for a win to make it two-for-two for Corvette and TF Sport in this year’s championship.”

RUI ANDRADE, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m pretty excited to get going again in Imola. We for sure need to bounce back from our unfortunate DNF in Qatar. The team has done an exceptional job to give us such a competitive car, and the No. 33 winning in Qatar is proof of that. So I’m looking forward to chasing a big result of our own this weekend with Charlie and Tom.”

TOM VAN ROMPUY, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “This week we go racing again in Imola. I really look forward to achieving a good result, especially after the DNF in Qatar. But for all of us, the win for the No. 33 guys in Qatar really shows that we have a very strong package as a team to chase podiums. So I have high hopes for the next race, I’m ready to fight and can’t wait to drive the Corvette Z06 GT3.R again on this iconic track.”

2025 FIA World Endurance Championship Points

LMGT3 Drivers Standings

Ben Keating/Daniel Juncadella/Jonny Edgar – 38 Gregorie Saucy/James Cottingham/Sebastien Baud – 27 Augusto Farfus/Timur Boguslavskiy/Yasser Shahin – 23 Arnold Robin/Ben Barnicoat/Finn Gehrsitz – 18 Alessio Rovera/Francois Heriau/Simon Mann – 15 Charlie Eastwood/Rui Andrade/Tom Van Rompuy – 0

LMGT3 Teams Standings

No. 33 TF Sport – 38 No. 59 United Autosport – 27 No. 31 The Bend Team WRT – 23 No. 78 Akkodis ASP Team – 18 No. 21 Vista AF Corse – 15 No. 81 TF Sport – 0

CORVETTE RACING BY THE NUMBERS: Six Hours of Imola

2: Number of Corvettes entered in the full FIA WEC championship – the No. 33 and No. 82 Z06 GT3.Rs from TF Sport

3: Number of drivers in each of TF Sport’s Corvettes – Daniel Juncadella, Ben Keating and Jonny Edgar in the No. 33 Z06 GT3.R, and Charlie Eastwood, Rui Andrade and Tom Van Rompuy in the No. 81

3: Number of wins for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R already in 2025 – the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the GTD class for AWA, the FIA WEC’s 1812 Km of Qatar for TF Sport in LM GT3 and one round of GT World Challenge Asia for Johor Motorsports Racing

8: Wins in FIA WEC competition for TF Sport – including the 1812Km of Qatar for the No. 33 Corvette

30: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

68: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list are Matisse Lismont, Kiern Jewiss and Lorcan Hanafin of Steller Motorsport in GT World Challenge Europe; and Prince Jefri Ibrahim, Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Jordan Love of Johor Motorsport Racing in GT World Challenge Asia

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

141: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 117 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, four in the FIA WEC, 10 in GT World Challenge America and one GT World Challenge Asia

317: Event starts by Corvette Racing entries since 1999, starting with that year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. No. 300 came in early August 2024 at Road America in IMSA

419,609.88: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries since 1999. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles

Corvette Racing in Italy (wins in bold)

2022 – No. 64 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy (Monza) – 1st in GTE Pro

2023 – No. 33 Corvette C8.R: Nicky Catsburg/Ben Keating/Nico Varrone (Monza) – 4th in GTE Am (clinched GTE Am championship)

2024 – No. 81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Easwood/Rui Andrade/Tom Van Rompuy (Imola) – 7th in LMGT3

No. 82 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Daniel Juncadella/Sebastien Baud/Hiroshi Koizumi (Imola) – 8th in LMGT3

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.