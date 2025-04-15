HFT Advance | Rockingham

Rockingham Event Info:
Date: Saturday, April 19
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Location: Rockingham, North Carolina
Format: 250 Laps, 235 miles, Stages: 60-120-250
TV: CW
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 3:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Pace Laps:
- The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Rockingham Speedway for the first time since 2004, an event that Ford has won 14 times.
- There is no Cup Series race this Sunday, as the teams embark on the only off weekend of the season for the Easter holiday.
Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Road Ranger
Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel
Creed at Rockingham (Xfinity)
Starts: —
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Creed will be making his debut at Rockingham this week, after an incident at Bristol led to his first DNF of the 2025 season.
- In his career, Creed has 52 starts at intermediate tracks in the Xfinity Series including 13 top-5 and 28 top-10 finishes. He has an average finish of 14.4 and has led 244 laps.
Mayer at Rockingham (Xfinity)
Starts: —
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Mayer is set to make his first career start at Rockingham on Sunday, coming off an 11th-place finish at Bristol. He won the first stage of the season for Haas Factory Team and earned a playoff point.
- In his Xfinity Series career, Mayer has 58 starts at intermediate tracks including 17 top-5 and 29 top-10 finishes. He has two victories at 1-2 mile tacks, coming at Homestead-Miami (2023) and Texas (2024).
- Mayer ranks second among all Xfinity Series drivers in top-10 finishes (6) through nine races. His 9.4 average finish this season is also the second highest among full-time Xfinity drivers, behind only Justin Allgaier (7.2).
Where They Stand
Xfinity Points Standings (41: 2nd, 00: 8th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 312 total points on the season, while Creed is in eighth place with 252 points heading into Rockingham this Saturday.