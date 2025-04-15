XFINITY Series PR

HFT Advance | Rockingham

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Rockingham Event Info:
Date: Saturday, April 19
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Location: Rockingham, North Carolina
Format: 250 Laps, 235 miles, Stages: 60-120-250
TV: CW
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 3:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 11:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Rockingham Speedway for the first time since 2004, an event that Ford has won 14 times.
  • There is no Cup Series race this Sunday, as the teams embark on the only off weekend of the season for the Easter holiday.

Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel

Creed at Rockingham (Xfinity)
Starts: —
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Creed will be making his debut at Rockingham this week, after an incident at Bristol led to his first DNF of the 2025 season.
  • In his career, Creed has 52 starts at intermediate tracks in the Xfinity Series including 13 top-5 and 28 top-10 finishes. He has an average finish of 14.4 and has led 244 laps.

Mayer at Rockingham (Xfinity)
Starts: —
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Mayer is set to make his first career start at Rockingham on Sunday, coming off an 11th-place finish at Bristol. He won the first stage of the season for Haas Factory Team and earned a playoff point.
  • In his Xfinity Series career, Mayer has 58 starts at intermediate tracks including 17 top-5 and 29 top-10 finishes. He has two victories at 1-2 mile tacks, coming at Homestead-Miami (2023) and Texas (2024).
  • Mayer ranks second among all Xfinity Series drivers in top-10 finishes (6) through nine races. His 9.4 average finish this season is also the second highest among full-time Xfinity drivers, behind only Justin Allgaier (7.2).

Where They Stand

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 2nd, 00: 8th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 312 total points on the season, while Creed is in eighth place with 252 points heading into Rockingham this Saturday.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Ford Performance NASCAR – Rockingham Advance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Bristol Motor Speedway NCS Race Winner Kyle Larson, Cliff Daniels, and Jeff Gordon post-race Q&A
32:26
Video thumbnail
Larson dominates the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway
01:29
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson caps dominant run with emotional Cup victory at Bristol
03:02
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson reigns supreme with dominant Xfinity victory at Bristol
03:14

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

CORVETTE RACING AT IMOLA: In Pursuit of Points

Official Release -
TF Sport aims to give the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R program a second straight victory in the FIA World Endurance Championship this weekend as the LMGT3 field moves to Italy for Sunday’s Six Hours of Imola.
Read more

Ford Performance NASCAR – Rockingham Advance

Official Release -
NASCAR returns to its roots as Rockingham Speedway is back on the schedule for the first time since 2012, hosting the NASCAR Craftsman Truck and NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend.
Read more

Rinnai America Corporation Partners with Front Row Motorsports and Team Partner

Official Release -
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and its team partner, Long John Silver’s, announce a new partnership with Rinnai America Corporation that will feature Todd Gilliland racing the No. 34
Read more

The Best Materials for Durable Sliding Glass Door Installation

SM -
Below is a comprehensive guide on the most suitable materials for long-lasting sliding glass door installation in Palm Desert, CA.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category