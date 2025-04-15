HFT Advance | Rockingham

Rockingham Event Info:

Date: Saturday, April 19

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Location: Rockingham, North Carolina

Format: 250 Laps, 235 miles, Stages: 60-120-250

TV: CW

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 3:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Rockingham Speedway for the first time since 2004, an event that Ford has won 14 times.

There is no Cup Series race this Sunday, as the teams embark on the only off weekend of the season for the Easter holiday.

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Creed at Rockingham (Xfinity)

Starts: —

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Creed will be making his debut at Rockingham this week, after an incident at Bristol led to his first DNF of the 2025 season.

In his career, Creed has 52 starts at intermediate tracks in the Xfinity Series including 13 top-5 and 28 top-10 finishes. He has an average finish of 14.4 and has led 244 laps.

Mayer at Rockingham (Xfinity)

Starts: —

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Mayer is set to make his first career start at Rockingham on Sunday, coming off an 11th-place finish at Bristol. He won the first stage of the season for Haas Factory Team and earned a playoff point.

In his Xfinity Series career, Mayer has 58 starts at intermediate tracks including 17 top-5 and 29 top-10 finishes. He has two victories at 1-2 mile tacks, coming at Homestead-Miami (2023) and Texas (2024).

Mayer ranks second among all Xfinity Series drivers in top-10 finishes (6) through nine races. His 9.4 average finish this season is also the second highest among full-time Xfinity drivers, behind only Justin Allgaier (7.2).

Where They Stand

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 2nd, 00: 8th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 312 total points on the season, while Creed is in eighth place with 252 points heading into Rockingham this Saturday.