Kaulig Racing – Preview | Rockingham Speedway

Kaulig Racing Drivers Reminisce about Rockingham Memories:

When the ARCA Menards Series raced at Rockingham Speedway in 2010, Kaulig Racing drivers Ty Dillon and Josh Williams were in the field.

Williams, a 17-year-old rookie making the fifth start of his AMS career, qualified 17th out of 43 entries for his family team, eventually finishing the day in 24th.

Dillon took the checkered flag, winning his second-career AMS race in his third-ever start. As NASCAR returns to “The Rock” for the first time since the 2013 Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) season, he has fond memories of winning in his first of three trips to the one-mile track in NASCAR-based competition.

“Being able to win there in the ARCA Series was such an awesome memory for me,” Dillon said. “It’s a place that, obviously being from North Carolina, means a lot to me, and it means a lot to the sport, too. The fact that we’re going back and they are revitalizing ‘The Rock,’ it’s so cool and I’m glad that I have a little bit of its history. I’ll be watching this Easter weekend and cheering on our Kaulig Racing teammates.”

Kaulig Racing’s Rockingham roots don’t stop outside of the car; Trent Owens, crew chief of the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 driven by AJ Allmendinger in the NASCAR Cup Series, earned a win at the track in the 2013 NCTS race at the track with Kyle Larson. Coincidentally, Larson would eventually pilot a Kaulig Racing Chevy to victory lane 10 years later at Darlington Raceway.

March to Stop Suicide:

On Friday, April 18, the second annual March to Stop Suicide will be held at Daytona International Speedway. The march was created by Daniel Dye, his father Randy Dye, and Sean Murphey, a retired Navy SEAL member and Executive Director of nonprofit organization Beyond the Brotherhood. This event is dedicated to raising awareness, offering hope, and supporting those affected by suicide. Click HERE to learn more.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Champion Container

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet

Champion Container: Champion Container, a family-owned business specializing in industrial packaging and container solutions, will be onboard Dye’s No. 10 Chevrolet at Rockingham Speedway. The No. 10 Chevrolet will also feature the Race to Stop Suicide in-car camera during the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire.

Meet Daniel Dye:

Saturday, April 19

Daniel Dye will be at the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session in the Rockingham Speedway Fan Midway from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. ET.

At Rockingham:

Heading to Rockingham Speedway, Daniel Dye leads all rookies in top-20 finishes (eight in nine races).

Dye’s eight-straight top-20 finishes is the current longest streak of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season.

”The last time the Xfinity Series raced at Rockingham, I had barely been born! It’s exciting to get to go back to such a historic track in NASCAR. We tested there earlier this year, and I was able to get comfortable in the car. One challenge this week will be the difference in temperature compared to when we tested in the winter, but I’m looking forward to it.” – Daniel Dye on Rockingham Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Alloy Employer Services returns to the No. 11 Chevrolet at the Xfinity Series’ return to Rockingham Speedway. The company, an Ohio-based workers’ compensation and risk company, has backed Williams much of his career.

Meet Josh Williams:

Saturday, April 19

Josh Williams will be at the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session in the Rockingham Speedway Fan Midway from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. ET.

At Rockingham:

Josh Williams ran one race in a NASCAR-affiliated series at Rockingham. In 2010, as a 17-year-old, Williams made his fifth-career ARCA Menards Series start in the race at “The Rock,” finishing 24th in the 41-car field.

Williams will come into the weekend riding off a 14th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. His result at the half-mile track was a return to his early-season form, where he rattled off four-straight top-20 finishes.

“Rockingham is, I think, one of the more unique tracks we’ll go to this season. It’s pretty fast compared to what it was when I ran there [in 2010] because of the repave, so I’m not exactly sure what to expect in the race. As a team, I think we’ve got even more room to improve based off of our test [at Rockingham in January], but everyone is starting from the same point, so I’m sure we’ll get there come the race.” – Josh Williams on Rockingham Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Black’s Tire Service

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Black’s Tire Service Chevrolet

Black’s Tire Service: Kaulig Racing is teaming back up with Black’s Tire Service (BTS) at Rockingham Speedway to celebrate grassroots racing in NASCAR. BTS, a longtime partner in NASCAR, will be the primary sponsor onboard Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet with driver Christian Eckes for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire.

Meet Christian Eckes:

Saturday, April 19

Christian Eckes will be at the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session in the Rockingham Speedway Fan Midway from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. ET.

At Rockingham:

Following two consecutive top-10 finishes, Christian Eckes has made up two more spots in the points standings, currently sitting 14th heading to Rockingham Speedway.

“It’s exciting to have Rockingham back on the NASCAR schedule. We had a successful test there before the season and were able to get a lot of good seat time. I really enjoy the challenges of learning a new track, and I know our No. 16 team is prepared for it.” – Christian Eckes on Rockingham Speedway .



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.