BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 JUNE INDYCAR RACE WEEKEND SCHEDULE RELEASED

Polesitter Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske (right) paces the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field during last season’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline at World Wide Technology Raceway. Photo credit: Michael Allio for World Wide Technology Raceway.

  • Father’s Day weekend schedule to feature NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone and USAC Silver Crown action.
  • Festivities begin June 13 with Discover Downstate Illinois Tourism Free Friday.
  • Weekend culminates with Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR race Sunday, June 15, at 2 p.m. CT.

MADISON, Ill. (April 16, 2025) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to World Wide Technology Raceway for a ninth consecutive year June 13-15 with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline serving as a Father’s Day special matinee.

The marquee race of the weekend, which also features INDY NXT by Firestone and USAC Silver Crown, will be held Sunday, June 15, beginning at 2 p.m. CT. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will now serve as the eighth race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and first oval event after the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 25. Last season’s INDYCAR race at WWTR was held in August on a Saturday evening.

The weekend opens Friday, June 13, with an opportunity for anyone and everyone to visit the 1.25-mile oval and enjoy some special activities for free. The Discover Downstate Illinois Tourism Free Friday will run from 5 – 11 p.m. and include a track walk – guided tour (5-5:45 p.m.); Gateway Garage Preview and Vintage Indy autograph session (5-7 p.m.), “drive-in” style movie on the facility’s video screens (8 p.m.) and conclude with a 90-minute campground concert (9:30 p.m.).

All three racing series will take to the track on Saturday, June 14. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will have an opening one-hour practice beginning at 10:30 a.m. and followed by qualifying at 2 p.m. INDYCAR will close out its day with high-line practice at 4:45 p.m. and a final full-field practice at 5:30 p.m. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns Sunday, June 15, for a driver autograph session at 10:15 a.m. before the green flag for the 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline at 2:20 p.m.

INDY NXT will begin with practice at 12:05 p.m. and then qualifying at 3:35 p.m. The INDY NXT drivers will remain at track for an autograph session at 6:30 p.m. INDY NXT will open the race action Sunday with an 11:05 a.m. green flag for the 75-lap main event. USAC Silver Crown will have a one-day show Saturday with practice (9:15 a.m.), qualifying (1:05 p.m.) and the 66-lap Ranken Technical College Route 66 Classic presented by Welsh Heating and Cooling (7 p.m.).

In addition to the driver autograph sessions, there will be plenty of off-track activity throughout the weekend. Among the highlights are concerts by Cracker (8:30 p.m. Saturday), Sponge (Noon Sunday) and Soul Asylum (4:45 p.m. Sunday); SICW Championship Wrestling matches (11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., 4:20 p.m. Saturday); and a Vintage Indycar exhibition (9:20 a.m. Sunday). General admission to each concert is included as part of the race ticket for that day.

Visit www.wwtraceway.com for tickets and additional information.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

