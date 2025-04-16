XFINITY Series PR

NICK LEITZ PARTNERS WITH JIM ELLIS CHEVROLET AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MOORESVILLE, NC, April 16, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Nick Leitz today announced he is partnering with Jim Ellis Chevrolet for the Focused Health 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 27.

“Jim Ellis Chevrolet is proud to support Nick Leitz as he takes the track for the Focused Health 250,” said Ralph Sorrentino, Vice President of Jim Ellis Chevrolet. “As a proud Chevrolet dealer, it’s exciting to see Nick compete behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro, a car that represents performance, precision and passion, just like our dealership where you can always expect the best. We look forward to cheering on Nick at Atlanta Motor Speedway!”

Since 1992, Jim Ellis Chevrolet has been a full-service dealership offering new, pre-owned, and commercial vehicles. As a member of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group — which includes 21 dealerships, 17 brands, a collision center and a stand-alone service center — the dealership has earned several accolades, including the 2024 General Motors Mark of Excellence Award, the Chevy Elite Leaders Top 100 Award, the Mark of Excellence Business Elite for Commercial Vehicles, and recognition as a six-time CarFax Lifetime Top-Rated Dealer. Visit Jim Ellis Chevrolet at 5900 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee, GA 30341, or online at JimEllisChevrolet.com.

“I had a great run at Atlanta in the February, and I’m looking forward to capitalizing on that for an even better finish this time around,” said Leitz. “I was fortunate to meet some of the Jim Ellis Chevrolet family last time I was in Atlanta. I’m looking forward to welcoming them to the track again.”

The Focused Health 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the 17th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. There will be no practice. Qualifying starts on Friday at 3:05 p.m. The field is set to take the green flag that night at 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Daylight Time.

For more information on Nick Leitz, visit https://www.nickleitzracing.com/ or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nickleitz/). 

For more information about Jim Ellis Chevrolet, visit https://www.jimellischevrolet.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JimEllisChevrolet/), X (https://twitter.com/chevyleader) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jimellis_chevy/).

