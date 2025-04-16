Rockingham – NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights

The NASCAR Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series East will compete at Rockingham Speedway this weekend.

Grandstand tickets for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series East races at Rockingham have sold out. Tickets are currently available for Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series race.

There are 40 cars on the Xfinity Series entry list, but only 38 open spots that will be determined during Saturday’s qualifying session. Former Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne will attempt to qualify in the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. And while he has no concrete plans to run any additional races in the series, he has not ruled it out.

“This has been a lot of fun to prepare and work on this one particular race,” Kahne said. “I think a lot of that goes to RCR, the 33 team, Andy Street and that whole group. The timing of it has been perfect. I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I want to put together the best effort that we possibly can and look at it after that and decide if there’s another one that we would like to do or something like that,” he continued. “Putting it all into Rockingham right now. The situation that I’m in is very good. Really enjoying the whole process.”

Katherine Legge will also make a qualifying attempt in the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet.

The NASCAR Cup Series has a week off, but returns to competition on April 10th at Talladega Superspeedway, along with the Xfinity Series, as the Craftsman Truck Series enjoys a week off from competition

Highlights

Thursday, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.: ThunderFest in downtown Rockingham will celebrate NASCAR’s return with live music by the Marshall Tucker Band and select driver appearances.

Friday, 2 p.m.: Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader will host a Q&A session. Other features include Interactive displays and two NASCAR driver autograph sessions. NASCAR race trucks will be on display, a bounce house, face painting and more! Fan Zone opens on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Friday and Saturday: The Fan Zone opens on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. It will feature a bounce house, face painting, and more. All kids aged 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult on both days.

Autographs: The Truck Series drivers will host a 45-minute autograph session Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The Xfinity Series drivers will be available for autographs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available post-race for the Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 18

10:30 a.m.: ARCA Practice, Pre-Race (Optional) Timed, 90 Minutes

12:30 Truck Series Practice, Timed, 50 Minutes

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying

All entries, Single vehicle, 1 Lap (Impound)

3:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice, Timed, 50 Minutes

5 p.m.: Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 – FS1/SiriusXM

5:20 p.m.: Green Flag Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 188 Miles Purse: $782,900

Saturday, April 19

9:30 a.m.: ARCA Practice, Timed, 50 Minutes

10:35 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying, Multi-Vehicle, Timed

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) All Entries, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap

1 p.m.: ARCA Rockingham 125, 125 Laps, 117.5 Miles

1:05 p.m.: Green Flag

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire – CW/MRN/SiriusXM

4:05 p.m.: Green Flag Stages 60/120/250 Laps = 235 Miles Purse: $1,651,939