Kevin Boehm and CrowdStrike Racing Return to Circuit of the Americas for GT4 America Endurance Battle in Upgraded BMW M4 GT4 EVO

AUSTIN, TX (April 22, 2025) – CrowdStrike Racing’s Kevin Boehm is set to tackle the demanding Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for a thrilling three-hour endurance race in the Pirelli GT4 America series as part of the GT World Challenge COTA race weekend, taking place April 25-27. The event promises intense competition and strategic two-driver lineups with a maximum stint length of 50 minutes per driver.

Boehm, partnered with Kenton Koch, will be campaigning the upgraded #97 CrowdStrike / AWS BMW M4 GT4 Evo powered by Random Vandals Racing in this year’s endurance challenge. The three-hour format, with its mandatory driver changes within the 50-minute maximum stint, demands precision in pit stops, consistent driving, and seamless teamwork between the two drivers.

Strong Start to the 2025 Season at Sonoma Raceway

Kevin Boehm and co-driver Kenton Koch kicked off the GT4 America season impressively at Sonoma Raceway from March 28th-30th. Driving the #97 CrowdStrike / AWS BMW M4 GT4 Evo powered by Random Vandals Racing, the duo secured a strong second-place finish in Race 1. Race 2 proved to be a thrilling affair, starting in wet conditions and transitioning to a drying track. In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, Kevin Boehm made a decisive pass for the win on wet tires in the final five minutes of the race, securing the victory for the #97 CrowdStrike / AWS branded race car.

Looking Back at Last Year’s Success at COTA

Boehm and Koch made history at COTA on May 18, 2024, by securing a dominant first-place victory in the inaugural Pirelli GT4 America three-hour Lonestar Enduro. Driving the #97 CrowdStrike / AWS BMW M4 GT4 G82 powered by Random Vandals Racing, the duo expertly navigated the grueling conditions, including extreme heat that reached 120F inside the cockpit. Despite the challenges of the new three-stop format for tires and fuel, and starting from 12th on the grid, Boehm impressively took the lead within the first 25 minutes. Together, Boehm and Koch led well over half of the 74-lap event, with Koch ultimately bringing the #97 BMW across the finish line for a decisive overall and Silver Class win, earning valuable double championship points.

Returning to COTA with Momentum

Now, with momentum from their successful weekend in Sonoma and the memory of last year’s victory at COTA, all focus shifts to the GT World Challenge COTA race weekend and the upcoming Pirelli GT4 America three-hour endurance race. Kevin Boehm and CrowdStrike Racing are eager to tackle the challenges of the event in their updated BMW M4 GT4 Evo and build upon their past success at this iconic track.

“Returning to Circuit of the Americas and the Lonestar Enduro format brings back some fantastic memories from last year’s victory,” said Kevin Boehm. “It’s a track I really enjoy, and I’m incredibly excited to team up with Kenton again. He’s a phenomenal co-driver, and our teamwork was key to our success last year. We know this race will be a tough battle against some very strong competition, so we’ll keep our heads down, focus on executing our race plan, and aim for another strong result. A huge thank you to CrowdStrike and AWS for their continued support, which makes all of this possible, and Random Vandals Racing for prepping a great car.”

The Pirelli GT4 America three-hour endurance race at Circuit of the Americas is part of the GT World Challenge COTA race weekend, taking place April 25-27 in Austin, Texas. Fans can follow Kevin Boehm’s progress and live timing throughout the weekend at YouTube.com/GTWORLD and on Kevin Boehm’s social media, linked at kevinboehm.com.

About Kevin Boehm

Driven by speed and fueled by innovation, Kevin Boehm is a force to be reckoned with whether he’s behind the wheel or fine-tuning a machine. As a championship-winning professional racer and an accomplished OEM principal engineer with more than 15 years of experience, Boehm embodies the perfect blend of talent and technical prowess. His ability to uncover automotive potential and translate it into on-track victories makes him a true standout. Discover more at https://kevinboehm.com.

