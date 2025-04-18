Tony Stewart Eyes NHRA History At American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Following his first-ever Top Fuel triumph at last week’s NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, Tony Stewart looks to make history as the 1,000th Top Fuel winner and add a second Wally to his collection at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway next weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (April 18, 2025) — No matter the car, series or surface, NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart has raced in almost all of them. Over his 25-year career, Stewart is the only driver in history to claim championships in both NASCAR and IndyCar, and now sets his sights on NHRA glory. Looking to make history in the 1,000th Top Fuel race of NHRA’s storied history, Stewart heads to zMAX Dragway for the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, April 25-27.

After a milestone weekend in Las Vegas last weekend, Stewart took home his very first Top Fuel victory, marking another step forward toward the ultimate goal of another championship.

“I feel like the first one is always the hardest one to win,” said Stewart. “I feel like so many times when you’re trying to win that first one, emotion gets in the equation and the nerves get in. Once you win that first one, everybody calms down because their demeanor is different.”

As a familiar name at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Stewart captured the Bank of America 500 trophy in 2003 and a NASCAR All-Star Race victory in 2009. This time around, he aims to etch his name into NHRA history.

“I realize winning one race in drag racing isn’t rotating the earth by any means; it’s one win, but I think for what it means to me and what it does in the history books of motorsports, it was a very significant weekend with everything that we’ve won in,” said Stewart. “Now, you add a Top Fuel dragster to that, no one in the history of motorsports has ever done that, so to add that to the history books is what I think is personally at this point is the one thing that sticks out in my mind.”

As NHRA gears up for its 1,000th Top Fuel event, Stewart recognizes the magnitude of the moment for the sport’s history.

“Me being a part of the sport, going into their 1,000th race and knowing that NHRA’s 75th anniversary is next year and being a part of that in some capacity is really cool to be a part of,” said Stewart. “I got to be a part of NASCAR’s 50th, and I just know how important historic moments like these are.”

Fans can watch Stewart go for a breakout time and chase another Wally next weekend at zMAX Dragway. Qualifying runs are set for April 25-26, with action-packed eliminations to follow Sunday, April 27, where four drivers will be crowned American Rebel Light 4-Wide champions.

