A DELIGHTFUL DOZEN: NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK ENJOYS STRONG RECENT GROWTH WITH ADDITION OF 12 FACILITIES

INDIANAPOLIS (April 21, 2025) – A busy off-season and start to the 2025 campaign has led to tremendous recent success for NHRA and its NHRA Member Track Network, with now 12 tracks having joined the primary sanctioning body for drag racing in a matter of months.

The impressive number and growth across the NHRA’s seven divisions dates back to the end of the 2024 season in November, with a dozen race tracks joining the NHRA Member Track Network, many for the first time.

The full list of new additions includes the following facilities:

Luskville Dragway in Luskville, Quebec, Canada (Division 1)

Darlington Dragway in Hartsville, S.C. (Division 2)

Lead Foot City in Brooksville, Fla. (Division 2)

Fitzgerald Motorsports Park in Crossville, Tenn. (Division 3)

Prescott Raceway in Prescott, Ark. (Division 4)

Concho Valley Dragway in San Angelo, Texas (Division 4)

Paris Dragstrip in Paris, Texas (Division 4)

Wichita Raceway Park in Wichita Falls, Texas (Division 4)

Amarillo Dragway in Amarillo, Texas (Division 4)

Interstate Raceway in Glyndon, Minn. (Division 5)

Thunder Valley Dragways in Parker, S.D. (Division 5)

Albuquerque Dragway in Albuquerque, N.M. (Division 7)

It’s a strong sign of the dedication NHRA has given to its member tracks for nearly 75 years, providing safe, competitive and exciting racing environments at facilities across North America, and spurring future growth in the process.

“Everyone at NHRA is thrilled to welcome these new tracks into the NHRA Member Track family,” said Rob Park, NHRA Senior Director of Field Operations. “With NHRA’s dedicated team of 23 full-time employees solely focused on supporting our NHRA Member Tracks, as well as sportsman and grassroots racers, it’s incredibly rewarding to see these new facilities recognize the value not only in what NHRA offers, but also in the association network of NHRA Member Tracks across the country.

“Their confidence in NHRA’s mission to protect, preserve, and promote the sport of drag racing reflects the strength of our programs and our shared passion for delivering safe, competitive, and exciting drag racing experiences at the local level.”

By moving to the huge NHRA Member Track Network, each of the facilities are eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events that offer racers the opportunity to win a Wally like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The 12 new NHRA Member Tracks play a key role in promoting grassroots NHRA drag racing, fostering a strong community of racers and fans in the area, and enabling for continued and lasting growth of NHRA drag racing for competitors of all levels.

Every facility in the NHRA Member Track Network also receives access to NHRA’s robust and unparalleled support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms, and an extensive array of additional benefits.

Each track is part of NHRA’s “Become a Racer” program, where, through the Street Legal program, everyone can take their car from the street to the track, get licensed and race in a legal and controlled environment where racers of all skill levels can enjoy the sport of NHRA drag racing.

For just $78, a participant can sign up to earn their NHRA License and break into the Street Legal club, driving anything from a daily driver to a high-performance street-driven cars, while also receiving all the perks of being an NHRA member, like:

An Official NHRA Competition License Card.

Exclusive 9-second and 5-second decals for NHRA Level & Street Legal Racers recognizing your performance.

Exclusive Racer Advantage discounts with NHRA partners like Summit Racing Equipment and others.

A 25% off NHRA.tv, which streams live championship drag racing action at NHRA national events and divisional events across the country.

Excess medical insurance coverage of $600,000 at your NHRA Member Track.

NHRA National Dragster Magazine online.

For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com. To locate an NHRA Member Track, please click here.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.