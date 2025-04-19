Front Row Motorsports: Rockingham Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Rockingham Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Black’s Tire 200

Date: Friday, April 18th , 2025

Event: Race 7 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Rockingham Speedway (1.00-mile)

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 5th, Finished 11th / Running, completed 199 of 200 laps)

Chandler Smith (Started 2nd, Finished 13th / Running, completed 199 of 200 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (2nd)

Layne Riggs (5th)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 1st / Stage Two: 1st / Race Result: 11th

NASCAR returned to the Rockingham Speedway yesterday afternoon for the seventh race of the season for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. In the series’ practice & qualifying session, Riggs posted the second fast lap time in practice and qualified fifth for the 200-lap event. In Stage One, Riggs ran within the top-five, reporting that he would need more rear security but was overall happy with the performance of the No. 34 Ford F-150. Riggs took the lead on the final lap of the stage, earning his first stage win of his career when he crossed the start / finish line. In Stage Two, Riggs picked up where he left off, taking the lead with 12 laps remaining in the stage to earn his second career stage win and sweep the first two stages of the race. Pitting at the stage-break caution, Riggs started the final stage in 11th. After two red flags, Riggs found himself back within the top-five but with just a few laps remaining, Riggs ran out of fuel and was forced to pit. Back on track, Riggs recovered to finish 11th, one lap down.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted, but to come out here and win two stages is something to be proud of,” said Riggs. “I’m really proud of how this No. 34 Bare Knuckle Boxing Ford F-150 ran. We were fast all day, but it just came down to fuel mileage. It was a great showing for Bare Knuckle Boxing in their first race on the truck. Mike, Don and everyone there does a great job with their sport, so I’m glad they could be with us today and a part of our sport.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 4th / Stage Two: 4th / Race Result: 13th

Chandler Smith qualified second for NASCAR’s return to the Rockingham Speedway. In Stage One, Smith ran within the top-five alongside his teammate, Layne Riggs, finishing the stage in fourth. Smith doubled down in Stage Two, finishing the stage in fourth. Taking two tires at the stage-break caution, Smith won the race off of pit road to start the final stage. After two red flags, Smith raced up to second but dropped spots after running out of fuel. Smith finished 13th, his first finish outside the top-10 this season.

“It’s always tough when you’re in these fuel milage races,” said Smith. “The team brought a fast No. 38 QuickTie Ford F-150, and we were happy with settling with a second place, but there’s not much you can do when you don’t have gas. Overall, it was still a good points day for us and gives us something to build off of for Texas.”

