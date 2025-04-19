NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: ROCKINGHAM SPEEDWAY

Event: Black’s Tire 200 (200 laps / 188 miles)

Round: 7 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Rockingham Speedway

Location: Rockingham, North Carolina

Date & Time: Friday, April 18 | 5:00 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 13th

Stage 1: 11th

Stage 2: 15th

Finish: 30th

Driver Points: 20th

Owner Points: 25th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team were on their way to a promising finish in Rockingham before getting collected in a multi-truck crash late in the going. Mills earned his best qualifying result of the season in 13th, and held steady inside the top-15 in both of the first two stages. Just as the team eclipsed the top-10, Mills was swept away in the incident resulting in a disappointing 30th-place finish.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: A lot happened in a hurry there, what happened from your perspective and are you okay?

“Yeah, I’m all good. It looked like the No. 71 (Rajah Caruth) got free. It was the case all day on restarts. In traffic, it was just so free out there. It looked like he just got loose and slid right up in front of the guy right in front of me – the No. 52 (Stewart Friesen) and I just couldn’t check up so fast since I was committed to the throttle on the top. Just a check up with nowhere to go. I hate it, I felt like we actually had a good truck today and we were bouncing back, but didn’t get that top-10 yet.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

No. 44 Masked Owl Technologies / DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 6th

Stage 1: 31st

Stage 2: 27th

Finish: 20th

Driver Points: 21st

Owner Points: 15th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 44 team brought a truck that had raw speed on both the short and long runs, and had high hopes for their first race at Rockingham. Currey qualified sixth, but was unfortunately taken out of contention with an early wreck on lap two. The Masked Owl Technologies pit crew worked hard at repairing the damage to keep Currey in the race, but lost several laps in the process. They were credited with a 20th-place finish through attrition.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: You came home 20th, but started sixth only for that incident in the first couple laps. What did you see, and how bad was the damage?

“I actually just saw the replay and I don’t know, it seems like the No. 81 (Connor Mosack) got loose under me. I felt like I left him sufficient room, and just got turned. I hit the fence there and really killed the right-rear quarter of the truck which is where all your speed is made. It sucks that it turned out that way; I think we had a really fast truck even with the damage after the guys worked on it. I felt like we were still contending and had decent speed, but were a lot of laps down. It is what it is. We can keep digging. This No. 44 group keeps going and they keep bringing me fast Masked Owl Technologies / DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevys, and we’ll go onto Texas.”

About Masked Owl Technologies: Masked Owl Technologies (MOT) is an industrial solutions integrator specializing in developing customized automation and controls processes. They take a consulting-based approach to identify the root cause of system challenges and incorporate tested, emerging technology into industrial solutions that mitigate risk and solve complex problems, the first time.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 7th

Stage 1: 3rd

Stage 2: 2nd

Finish: 6th

Driver Points: 9th

Owner Points: 10th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team had a great showing at Rockingham Speedway. Honeycutt qualified in seventh-place and gained a considerable amount of points by finishing third and second in the opening two stages. The DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet led for a total of 12 laps, but slid back in the final run to the checkers to finish in sixth-place. Overall, it was a solid points night for the team who vaulted back above the Playoffs cutline.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts:

Interviewer: Kaden, you came home sixth at Rockingham and had a fast truck all day. Just walk me through that ending with the fuel mileage with everyone running out and you guys were able to make it.

“Yeah, I was really shocked that they did make it. I ran out in the middle of [turns] three and four, so I have no idea how Ankrum and them made it to be honest with you. I’ll have to go back and see what they were doing. It was a really good truck; the first two stages were awesome. We had really good balance, had good restarts, and I lost the lead on the second stage because I didn’t get pushed. Then, we got it back, and I got hung up with a lapper and that gave Layne [Riggs] the lead. But yeah, still a great day. Our DQS Solutions & Staffing / Masked Owl Technologies Chevrolet was good. I just need to figure out how to do better on restarts, man. I’m choosing lanes and not benefitting from them at the right time. I just need to go back and see what I need to do different. Going forward, I’ll put myself in better spots and bring home the finishes that we’re supposed to.”

