The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series is at the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, for the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Michael McDowell won the pole on April 20, 2024, with a lap of 182.022 mph (52.609 secs.) and Tyler Reddick won the race. Reddick raced his way to a wild, overwhelming NASCAR Cup Series victory in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The two-time Xfinity Series champion started 18th, led five times for 13 of the 188 scheduled laps, and kept his No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE intact while working closely with his Toyota teammates amid the draft and the three-wide packed action towards the front.

Track & Race Information for the Jack Link’s 500

Season Race Number: 10 of 36

Race Purse: 11,055,250

Race Length: 188 laps / 500.08 miles

Track Size: 2.66-miles

Banking/Turns (All 4): 33 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 16.5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees

Length/Frontstretch: 4,300 feet

Length/Backstretch: 4,000 feet

Times

NASCAR Raceday will take the green flag on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET and transition to FOX at 2 p.m.

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Stages

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 60

Stage 2: 60 laps – Ends on Lap 120

Stage 3: 68 laps – Ends on Lap 188

Active Pole Winners (6) Poles Seasons Michael McDowell 2 2024 sweep Christopher Bell 2 2022 sweep Chase Elliott 2 2019, 2016 Denny Hamlin 1 2023 Austin Dillon 1 2019 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 1 2017

Who and what should you look out for at Talladega Superspeedway?

Active Race Winners (10) Wins Seasons Brad Keselowski 6 2021, 2017, 2016. 2014, 2012, 2009 Ryan Blaney 3 2023, 2020, 2019 Joey Logano 3 2018, 2016, 2015 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 2 2024, 2017 Kyle Busch 2 2023, 2008 Chase Elliott 2 2022, 2019 Denny Hamlin 2 2020, 2014 Tyler Reddick 1 2024 Ross Chastain 1 2022 Bubba Wallace 1 2021