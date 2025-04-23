Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Outlook

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series is at the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, for the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Michael McDowell won the pole on April 20, 2024, with a lap of 182.022 mph (52.609 secs.) and Tyler Reddick won the race. Reddick raced his way to a wild, overwhelming NASCAR Cup Series victory in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The two-time Xfinity Series champion started 18th, led five times for 13 of the 188 scheduled laps, and kept his No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE intact while working closely with his Toyota teammates amid the draft and the three-wide packed action towards the front.

Season Race Number: 10 of 36
Race Purse: 11,055,250
Race Length: 188 laps / 500.08 miles
Track Size: 2.66-miles
Banking/Turns (All 4): 33 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 16.5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees
Length/Frontstretch: 4,300 feet
Length/Backstretch: 4,000 feet

Times

NASCAR Raceday will take the green flag on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET and transition to FOX at 2 p.m.
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Stages

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 60
Stage 2: 60 laps – Ends on Lap 120
Stage 3: 68 laps – Ends on Lap 188

Active Pole Winners (6)PolesSeasons
Michael McDowell22024 sweep
Christopher Bell22022 sweep
Chase Elliott22019, 2016
Denny Hamlin12023
Austin Dillon12019
Ricky Stenhouse Jr12017

Who and what should you look out for at Talladega Superspeedway?

Active Race Winners (10)WinsSeasons
Brad Keselowski62021, 2017, 2016. 2014, 2012, 2009
Ryan Blaney32023, 2020, 2019
Joey Logano32018, 2016, 2015
Ricky Stenhouse Jr22024, 2017
Kyle Busch22023, 2008
Chase Elliott22022, 2019
Denny Hamlin22020, 2014
Tyler Reddick12024
Ross Chastain12022
Bubba Wallace12021
  • William Byron has four top fives, six top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 14.5.
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has one pole, two wins, eight top fives, 11 top 10s, and an average finish of 14.609.
  • Denny Hamlin has one pole, two wins, 11 top fives, 17 top 10s, and an average finish of 16.553.
  • Ryan Blaney has three wins, six top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 15.905.
  • This race will be the 11th career start for Tyler Reddick at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, and he is looking for a repeat win after the dramatic triumph in 2024. That win by Reddick in his No. 45 Toyota was the sixth of his career and the first of three victories last season that propelled him to the NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship.
  • Brad Keselowski leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins at Talladega with six victories (2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021). He also finished in the top 5 in both Talladega races in 2024 and has an average starting position of 12.4 with 14 starts inside the top 10.

