HFT Advance | Talladega I

Talladega I Event Info:

Date: Sunday, April 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Talladega, Alabama

Format: 188 Laps, 500.8 miles, Stages: 60-120-188

TV: FOX

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 5:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Talladega hosts its first of two race dates this weekend as the Cup Series embarks on its third Superspeedway race of the 2025 season.

There have been nine different winners in each of the last nine Talladega NASCAR Cup Series races.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Haas / Andy’s

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Ollie’s

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Talladega (Cup)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Custer makes his 7th Cup start at Talladega this weekend, where he has a 21.0 average finish. His lone top-10 finish came in the spring of 2021 when he finished 10th.

He has started inside the top-20 once, a P18 start in the fall of 2020. He boasts a 26.3 average starting position.

Custer has also made six NXS starts at Talladega, including three top-10 finishes.

Creed at Talladega (Xfinity)

Starts: 5

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his 6th Xfinity start at Talladega on Saturday, where he has three career top-10 finishes. His best finish came in the spring of 2023 when he finished 2nd and led 11 laps.

He has started inside the top 10 in all five career starts at Dega, and he boasts an average starting position of 4.6. For Creed, it’s the second highest mark of any track in the Xfinity Series behind only Pocono (3.3).

Mayer at Talladega (Xfinity)

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his 7th Xfinity start at Talladega this weekend, a track where he has finished in the top-10 one time, a P2 finish in the fall of 2022.

His best career starting position is 12th,which he has done twice, and he holds an average qualifying effort of 13.7.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 35th): Custer is 35th in the Cup Series points standings through nine races this season with 85 points.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 2nd, 00: 10th): Mayer sits second in the Xfinity points standings with 324 total points on the season, while Creed is in 10th place with 254 points heading into Talladega this Saturday.