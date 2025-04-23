RFK Advance | Talladega I

Talladega I Event Info:

Date: Sunday, April 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Talladega, Alabama

Format: 188 Laps, 500.8 miles, Stages: 60-120-188

TV: FOX

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Talladega hosts its first of two race dates this weekend as the Cup Series embarks on its third Superspeedway race of the 2025 season.

Overall, Jack Roush has eight wins at Talladega Superspeedway, including five in the NASCAR Cup Series.

There have been nine different winners in each of the last nine Talladega Cup races.

Brad Keselowski was one of two drivers last season, along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., to finish top 5 in both Talladega races.

At drafting tracks, Keselowski’s seven wins are most among all active drivers in the Cup Series entering this weekend.

Chris Buescher’s 14.0 average finishing position across the first nine races is the seventh highest of any driver in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

Ryan Preece has three career top-10 finishes at Talladega Superspeedway, tied for the most of any track in the Cup Series (Daytona, 3).

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Travel Centers of America

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Celsius

Keselowski at Talladega

Starts: 32

Wins: 6 (2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021)

Top-10s: 16

Poles: —

Keselowski enters the weekend as the winningest active driver at Talladega with six wins in the NCS, tied for second all-time with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.

Since 2014 Keselowski has four wins – two each in the spring race (2016, 2021) and two each in the fall race (2014, 2017). He finished runner-up in both races at Dega last season.

Keselowski won his first-ever start at Talladega back in 2009 in the No. 09 car, and again won the spring race three years later in 2012.

He has an average starting position of 12.4 with 14 starts inside the top-10.

Keselowski also made five Xfinity Series starts at Talladega with one win (2010).

Buescher at Talladega

Starts: 19

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 20th Cup start on the high banks of Talladega this weekend where he has three top-10s. He posted his best finish to date at Talladega in 2023, a P3 result in the spring. He finished sixth twice, first in the 2020 spring race, and again in the 2021 fall event.

Buescher has an average starting position of 24.3 with a career-best 8th starting spot in this race a year ago.

He also made a pair of NXS starts in the No. 60 with finishes of second (2014) and sixth (2015).

Preece at Talladega

Starts: 10

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Preece is set for his 11th Cup start at Talladega this weekend, where he has a career-best finish of 3rd at the track in 2019.

He has three top-10s at Talladega, with a 14th-place finish in the 2023 fall race. Overall, Preece has a 18.3 average finish which is the fifth highest mark of any track in the Cup Series.

Preece posted his best career qualifying effort last spring, 11th, and holds an average starting position of 23.6.

RFK Historically at Talladega

Cup Wins: 5 (Mark Martin, 1995, 1997; Jamie McMurray, 2009; Matt Kenseth, 2012; Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2017)

Running Clear Across Alabama: RFK has seen its fair share of success at the Alabama track, amassing 289 starts, eight wins, 48 top-fives and 99 top-10s across NASCAR’s three major touring series. Roush machines have also tallied seven poles, including three in cup action, and have led more than 1500 laps.

Winning in Greenbow: RFK has won in all three of NASCAR’s major series at Talladega. The team won its first race at Talladega in the NCS event in the spring of 1995. Former RFK driver Mark Martin won for the organization in all three series at the 2.66-mile oval. Most recently, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. piloted his Fifth Third Bank Ford to victory lane four years ago when the NCS rolled through Talladega for the organization’s eighth win at the historic track.

Fastest Chicken in the South: Former RFK driver Mark Martin won the fastest Cup race ever recorded on May 10, 1997 at Talladega piloting the No. 6 Ford. Martin, who held off NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, started from the 18th position and led 47 laps en route to the victory. The race saw 26 lead changes and had an average speed of 188.354 mph.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 230 NCS races at Talladega with 82 top-10 and 41 top-five finishes along with three poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1995, 1997), Jamie McMurray (2009), Matt Kenseth (2012) and Stenhouse are responsible for RFK’s combined five Cup wins and overall, a Jack Roush Ford has led 1,190 laps at the 2.66-mile track.

RFK Talladega Wins

1995-1 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin Cup

1997 Martin NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2009 Ragan NXS

2009-2 McMurray Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2017-1 Stenhouse Cup

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Bristol: Keselowski: 16th, Preece: 20th, Buescher: 25th.

Points Standings (17: 13th, 60: 15th, 6: 31st): Buescher and Preece both hold playoff spots in 13th and 15th, respectively, while Keselowski remained in 31st after Bristol.