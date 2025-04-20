Sammy Smith wins Xfinity Series race at Rockingham after Jesse Love disqualification

Sammy Smith was declared the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway. He also collected the final Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus of 2025. It was Smith’s third career victory and his first this season.

Jesse Love crossed the finish line first and was initially credited with the win. Unfortunately, his car did not pass the post-race inspection process. NASCAR discovered issues with the rear suspension, and Love was disqualified, resulting in a 37th-place finish.

“It’s a tough way to win that,” Smith said, “but I feel like we’ll take ’em any way we can get ’em,”

Highlights

Parker Retzlaff scored a career-best finish with second place at Rockingham. Harrison Burton was third, followed by Brennan Poole and Tanner Gray, rounding out the top five.

Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Jeb Burton, Daniel Dye, and Jeremy Clements finished sixth through 10th, respectively. It was Clement’s 30th career top 10, and pole-sitter Connor Zilisch finished 14th.

Katherine Legge’s race came to an abrupt end on Lap 52 after contact with William Sawalich sent her spinning in Turn 1. It was only her sixth Xfinity Series start.

Kasey Kahne, making his first start in the series since 2017, could not avoid Legge’s car, and he had to pit for repairs.

After Rockingham, Justin Allgaier holds the Xfinity series points lead over Sam Mayer by 87 points, 100 over Austin Hill, 123 over Jesse Love, and 125 over Carson Kvapil.

The Xfinity Series returns to action next Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300 (4 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Race Results