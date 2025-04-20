Featured StoriesRace CentralRC XFINITYXFINITY Series

Sammy Smith wins Xfinity Series race at Rockingham after Jesse Love disqualification

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

Sammy Smith was declared the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway. He also collected the final Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus of 2025. It was Smith’s third career victory and his first this season.

Jesse Love crossed the finish line first and was initially credited with the win. Unfortunately, his car did not pass the post-race inspection process. NASCAR discovered issues with the rear suspension, and Love was disqualified, resulting in a 37th-place finish.

“It’s a tough way to win that,” Smith said, “but I feel like we’ll take ’em any way we can get ’em,”

Highlights

Parker Retzlaff scored a career-best finish with second place at Rockingham. Harrison Burton was third, followed by Brennan Poole and Tanner Gray, rounding out the top five.

Austin Hill, Josh Williams, Jeb Burton, Daniel Dye, and Jeremy Clements finished sixth through 10th, respectively. It was Clement’s 30th career top 10, and pole-sitter Connor Zilisch finished 14th.

Katherine Legge’s race came to an abrupt end on Lap 52 after contact with William Sawalich sent her spinning in Turn 1. It was only her sixth Xfinity Series start.

Kasey Kahne, making his first start in the series since 2017, could not avoid Legge’s car, and he had to pit for repairs.

After Rockingham, Justin Allgaier holds the Xfinity series points lead over Sam Mayer by 87 points, 100 over Austin Hill, 123 over Jesse Love, and 125 over Carson Kvapil.

The Xfinity Series returns to action next Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300 (4 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Race Results

PosStNoDriverS1S2S3PointsStatus
1138Sammy Smith00040Running
224Parker Retzlaff20044Running
32925Harrison Burton00034Running
42844Brennan Poole00033Running
51554Taylor Gray #09034Running
61021Austin Hill00031Running
72111Josh Williams00030Running
82227Jeb Burton52044Running
92710Daniel Dye #00028Running
101651Jeremy Clements93037Running
111826Dean Thompson #01036Running
12620Brandon Jones106031Running
13188Connor Zilisch #00024Running
14433Kasey Kahne00023Running
153442Anthony Alfredo45035Running
16251Carson Kvapil #77029Running
172691Josh Bilicki00020Running
181239Ryan Sieg30027Running
19377Patrick Emerling00018Running
203528Kyle Sieg68025Running
2187Justin Allgaier00016Running
223314Garrett Smithley00015Running
23916Christian Eckes #00014Running
243645Vicente Salas00013Running
25518William Sawalich #00012Running
261141Sam Mayer010012Accident
271499Matt DiBenedetto84020Accident
28305Kris Wright0009Accident
292070Thomas Annunziata0008Suspension
303287Austin Green0007Accident
31348Nick Sanchez #10016Accident
322431Blaine Perkins0005Accident
332371Ryan Ellis0004Accident
343835Greg Van Alst0003Brakes
35170Sheldon Creed0002Accident
363153Katherine Legge(i)0000Accident
3772Jesse Love0002Running
381919Justin Bonsignore0001Accident

