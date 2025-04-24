RP Motorsports by Forte Racing Tackles Three-Race Weekend at Circuit of the Americas

Team’s 2025 McLaren Trophy America Season Aims to Drive Awareness and Support for Relapsing Polychondritis and Related Autoimmune Disease Research

Monrovia, CA (Thursday, April 24, 2025) – RP Motorsports by Forte Racing is headed to Austin, Texas, this weekend for Round 2 of the McLaren Trophy America Series at the world-renowned Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Known for its sweeping corners and elevation changes, COTA is a highlight on the racing calendar—and this weekend’s event brings an extra twist. The team will compete in not two, but three races, as the postponed Race 2 from Sonoma has been added to the schedule.

While the track action will be intense, the team remains focused on its mission off the track: to raise awareness and support for autoimmune disease research through the Race for RP initiative.

Piloting the #53 RP Motorsports by Forte Racing McLaren Artura Trophy EVO this weekend are veteran Ferrari Challenge competitor Neil “Nigel” Langberg and co-driver Kevin Madsen. Both drivers have long been involved with Race for RP and are passionate about leveraging motorsports to drive meaningful change. With the support of Forte Racing and Program Manager Jon Miller, the team is prepared to meet the weekend’s challenges head-on.

Langberg, always eloquent in his reflections, shared his thoughts ahead of the high-stakes weekend. “Hello again, this is Neil (Nigel) Langberg, co-driver of the #53 RP Motorsports by Forte Racing McLaren. Excited to be in Austin, TX, at COTA, where we have three races instead of two as we make up for our rainout at Sonoma,” said Langberg. “This weekend I am thinking about being at the intersection of racing and research. While we continue down these tracks, pushing limits and changing lives, there’s no turning back. A patient with an autoimmune disease must feel like they have been struck by lightning. This makes my mind race as well. What can we do? We know that Father Time is undefeated, and that these diseases should not be incurable. Live life like it’s your last lap and make sure that autoimmune disease research is not underfunded. Please join our race.”

Kevin Madsen looks forward to large crowds and good results. “Off to Austin and another location to push for results while spreading knowledge and the mission of the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation,” Madsen said. “As many race fans as we talked to in Sonoma, we’re looking forward to an even bigger Texas-size impact this time around. Can’t wait to hit the track with my teammate Neil and the entire RP Motorsports by Forte team!”

Forte Racing team founder Shane Seneviratne emphasized the team’s dual mission on and off the track. “COTA is a world-class facility and we’re excited to take on this triple-header challenge,” said Seneviratne. “But more than that, we’re proud to use our platform to support the Race for RP mission. This is about more than podiums—it’s about purpose. Every lap we run is an opportunity to raise awareness, spark conversations, and accelerate progress for patients and families affected by Relapsing Polychondritis and other autoimmune diseases.”

Program Manager Jon Miller is equally energized by the packed weekend schedule. “We’re coming into COTA fresh off of a test here last week where we continued on our learning curve with this new McLaren race car,” said Miller. “The three of us had the chance to set laps and make some progress on setup development to find the sweet spot for this track. It will be exciting to have a triple-header this weekend as we race an extra time on Friday to make up for the washed-out Sonoma race. We’re looking forward to seeing the Texas friends and fans that come out to the racetrack as we continue to race to raise awareness for Relapsing Polychondritis and other autoimmune diseases.”

Circuit of the Americas marks the second stop in the five-round McLaren Trophy America Series, which visits iconic venues across the U.S. Known for hosting Formula 1, MotoGP, and premier sports car events, COTA is a fitting stage for RP Motorsports by Forte Racing to showcase its performance and purpose.

RP Motorsports by Forte Racing remains committed to using motorsports as a platform for change, combining elite competition with a mission to advance research and awareness for autoimmune diseases. Fans can follow the team’s progress and support the cause by visiting www.raceforrp.org and www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT RACE FOR RP

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competes in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, plans to expand by adding a single-car entry in

the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Operating under the US RaceTronics banner, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship series will launch in Spring 2025. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks with each event coinciding with the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.

2025 McLaren Trophy America Schedule:

Rounds 1 & 2: Sonoma Raceway, CA | March 28-30

Rounds 3 & 4: Circuit of the Americas, TX | April 25-27

Rounds 5 & 6: Virginia International Raceway, VA | July 18-20

Rounds 7 & 8: Road America, WI | August 15-17

Rounds 9 & 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN | October 17-19

ABOUT RELAPSING POLYCHONDRITIS

RP is a rare and degenerative autoimmune disease that primarily affects cartilage in the body, causing inflammation that can lead to severe complications. RP affects multiple organs, including the ears, nose, airways, joints, and even the heart and brain. Research is essential to improve care and treatment options for those living with RP.