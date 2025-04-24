IMSA

Sibling Rivalry Takes Over AO: Roxy Sidelines Rexy for Shot at Victory

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (April 24, 2025) – Roxy is stomping her way back to the grid, whether Rexy likes it or not! AO Racing is giving Rexy, its beloved green T-Rex Porsche 911 GT3 Rawr a breather for the next IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round, as his not-so-shy sister, Roxy, muscles her way back into series competition. With a bold pink livery and a chip on her shoulder, Roxy is ready to prove that racing greatness runs in the family, even if it means sidelining her brother to do it.

“Rexy has had quite the year, starting off with an incident at the end of the race, which resulted in several visits to the orthodontist to fix his smile,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “Coming back from that and achieving two back-to-back wins at Sebring and Long Beach with his braces was a perfect rebound. With Rexy’s win tally now at five, he has a very jealous sister in Roxy, who is waiting for another turn to get her first victory. We at AO Racing thought this was the perfect time to bring Rexy and Roxy out together for their first public appearance at Air Water before they go their separate ways.”

The swap comes just as AO Racing heads to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, a sentimental stop for Rexy, who earned his first IMSA win there in 2024. However, Roxy, the prehistoric pink dinosaur, is not interested in nostalgia. She’s here to make her own memories and maybe stir up a little sibling drama along the way.

While Roxy chases podiums, Rexy will be out of the office on a well-deserved vacation. Fans can follow his cross-country adventures on AO Racing’s social media channels as he sends back cartoon postcards from iconic landmarks, scenic spots, and maybe even a snack stop or two.

Before Rexy heads out of the office and Roxy hits the track, the dynamic dino duo will appear together for the first time in public at the Air | Water show on April 26 at the Orange County Fairgrounds. This marks their first official event that they will be in display side by side, giving fans a rare chance to meet both GT3 Rawrs before they go their separate ways and the sibling rivalry really kicks off.

