Wright Motorsports Returns to Laguna Seca for TireRack.com Monterey SportsCar Championship

MONTEREY, Calif., (May 6, 2025) – Wright Motorsports is set to return to the rolling hills of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend for the TireRack.com Monterey SportsCar Championship, the fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Piloting the No. 120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, drivers Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer will take on the 2.238-mile road course in Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute sprint race.

After a strong start to their 2025 campaign, including a podium finish at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the duo is eager to build on their momentum at a track that holds special significance for the team. Last year, Adelson and Skeer earned their first sprint race podium at Laguna Seca, finishing third in a hard-fought GTD battle. Now, with a year of full-season experience under their belts, the pairing returns with even sharper focus and a car well-suited to the technical demands of the historic circuit.

Laguna Seca, known for its low-grip surface and iconic five-story drop that is the Corkscrew turn, presents a unique challenge on the IMSA calendar, rewarding teams that excel in strategy, tire management, and precision. The Wright Motorsports crew recently completed a productive test at the circuit, dialing in their setup to suit both drivers’ styles and optimize the Porsche’s performance across the race distance.

Sunday’s race marks the second stop in IMSA’s West Coast swing and promises intense competition in the GTD class. The TireRack.com Monterey SportsCar Championship will go green on Sunday, May 11 at 12:10 PM PT, airing live across the U.S. on NBC and Peacock. Fans outside the U.S. can stream the action live on IMSA.TV.

Wright Motorsports looks to channel last year’s success and this season’s early momentum into another podium charge at one of North America’s most storied tracks.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

Round 2 of the West Coast portion of the season is here, and I couldn’t be more excited. Laguna Seca is one of the most historic tracks on the calendar, and you can feel it the moment you step onto the track. We’ve had a really strong start to the season so far, so for me, it’s about relying on the experience gained and lessons learned to try and bring home a good result. We had great success here last year, bringing home our only sprint race podium, and I’m confident in our team to give us a really fast car around here, and I’m confident in both Elliott and me to drive the way we need to to do it again.

Elliott Skeer

I’m super excited for the final part of the West Coast Best Coast swing! Returning to the track of our first sprint race podium and hoping for equal results. The Wright Motorsports squad had a very productive test, and I am so excited to see what Adam can do on race weekend after his performances this year and at the test, especially.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is a championship-winning Porsche customer racing team based in Batavia, Ohio, with a proven legacy in North American sports car racing. Over the last two decades, the team has become synonymous with professionalism, precision, and performance, competing in top-tier series including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and more. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Wright Motorsports offers full-service race programs, driver development, and technical expertise to amateur and professional drivers alike. The team continues to grow its presence across North America and beyond while laying the foundation for future innovation in motorsport engineering and vehicle development.