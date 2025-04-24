Talladega – NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series travel to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend while The Craftman Truck Series takes a week off from competition.

Event highlights include country music star Justin Moore who will headline the Saturday Night Concert. It will be a special weekend for driver Joey Logano, as well. He will be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park on Friday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Hall of Famer driver Bobby Allison will be honored during the pre-race ceremonies. Allison’s 1969 Mercury Cyclone will be driven around the course by his grandson Robbie Allison following the National Anthem.

Cup Series Highlights

This weekend will be the 112th NASCAR Cup Series race at the Superspeedway. There have been nine different winners in the last nine Cup Series races at Talladega. Nine of the last 16 Cup Series races at Talladega have ended with a last lap pass.

Three active drivers earned their first career Cup win at Talladega, including Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace (2021).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads the Cup Series in consecutive wins at Talladega with four straight from 2001-2003.

Xfinity Series Highlights

This will be the 38th Xfinity Series race at the 2.66 mile oval track. The series has raced at Talladega every year since 1992.

Jake Garcia will attempt to qualify for his Xfinity Series debut at Talladega while Jeffrey Earnhardt and Jesse Iwuji will make their first starts of this season. Katherine Legge will be making her first Xfinity superspeedway start.

Eleven drivers on the entry list have never made an Xfinity Series start at Talladega. And don’t forget to watch the entire race. Two of the last four Xfinity Series Talladega events were won with last-lap passes for the win.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 25

4 p.m.: ARCA Practice – No TV

Practice – Impound/Groups

5:30 p.m.: Xfinty Qualifying – CW App

Qualifying Impound/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

Saturday, April 26

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound/Single Vehicle/1 Lap /2 Rounds

Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

12:30 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 200

76 Laps/202.16 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

Stages 25/50/113 Laps = 300.58 Miles

Purse: $1,651,939

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, April 27

3 p.m.: Cup Series Jack Link’s 500

Stages 60/120/188 Laps = 500.08 Miles

Purse: $11,055,250

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity race: NASCAR Press Pass