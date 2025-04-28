The OSAR-D: A New Chapter in Durable Performance from Marathon Watch

In a world filled with luxury timepieces focused on looks over function, the release of the OSAR-D by Marathon Watch reminds us that true excellence lies in performance, not pretense. Developed for extreme environments and real-world missions, the OSAR-D is a testament to the brand’s ongoing commitment to crafting durable, highly functional watches for military, rescue, and outdoor professionals — and for anyone who demands gear they can truly rely on.

Drawing from decades of experience supplying watches to Allied forces and NATO military units, Marathon Watch continues to push the boundaries of reliability and practicality with the OSAR-D. Built specifically for search and rescue operations in harsh Arctic conditions, this model seamlessly combines ruggedness with Swiss precision, offering a tool that works in the world’s most challenging terrains.

Designed for Demanding Missions

The OSAR-D, which stands for Official Search and Rescue – Diver, is not your typical diver’s watch. It’s a purpose-built instrument designed to survive the elements — freezing cold, saltwater exposure, sudden shocks, and intense physical demands. Unlike many diver-style watches on the market, the OSAR-D wasn’t designed to look adventurous. It was designed to be adventurous.

Everything about the OSAR-D speaks to its intended use. The stainless steel case provides strength and corrosion resistance, while a screw-down crown and case back ensure a water resistance rating of up to 300 meters. That’s professional-grade performance, suitable for deep-sea dives, underwater rescues, and brutal Arctic operations.

Built for Visibility and Usability

When operating in low-light or no-light conditions, being able to check the time instantly and accurately can be a matter of survival. The OSAR-D addresses this need with its high-contrast dial layout and tritium gas tube illumination.

Unlike traditional lume that needs exposure to light to glow, tritium tubes provide a constant, self-powered glow that lasts up to 25 years. This ensures the OSAR-D remains readable whether you’re diving into freezing waters, navigating blizzards, or conducting rescue operations through long Arctic nights.

The generously sized hands and bold Arabic numerals are easy to distinguish at a glance. Combined with a unidirectional bezel for timing critical operations, the watch prioritizes clarity and functionality in every aspect of its design.

Engineered for Maximum Durability

Durability is more than a buzzword when it comes to the OSAR-D — it’s the guiding principle behind every feature. The case is built from 316L surgical-grade stainless steel, known for its incredible resilience against impacts and corrosion.

A scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protects the dial, while the bezel offers positive, precise clicks for tracking elapsed time. Inside, the Swiss automatic movement — a proven Sellita SW200-1 — keeps things ticking reliably, no matter how hostile the environment gets.

This movement offers approximately 38 hours of power reserve, hacking seconds for precise synchronization, and the kind of shock resistance and accuracy that professionals demand in real-world operations.

Swiss Craftsmanship, Military Toughness

One of the things that sets Marathon Watch apart is the company’s unique position at the crossroads of Swiss watchmaking tradition and modern military requirements. Every Marathon timepiece is assembled in Switzerland to meet rigorous standards — a fact that separates it from the crowded field of “military-inspired” watches that only mimic the look without delivering the performance.

The OSAR-D is designed to meet and exceed U.S. government specifications for military timepieces. This is not just a field watch styled for civilians — it’s built for people who operate in the harshest corners of the world, where a watch isn’t an accessory but an essential tool.

Not Just for Professionals

While the OSAR-D was clearly built for serious missions, its appeal extends far beyond the battlefield or rescue zone. Civilians who appreciate authentic, tough gear have embraced Marathon watches for years, and the OSAR-D is no exception.

This is a watch that feels equally at home on the wrist of a professional diver, a backcountry guide, a first responder, or an everyday adventurer who values durability, functionality, and clarity over unnecessary bells and whistles.

Its clean design, manageable size, and no-nonsense aesthetic also make it a versatile everyday watch — one that pairs well with rugged outdoor gear but looks just as appropriate with jeans and a jacket.

A Legacy of Trust

Marathon Watch has earned its reputation not through marketing hype but through performance. Over generations, the company has supplied timepieces that served on the wrists of soldiers, pilots, divers, and rescuers across the globe. Each Marathon watch — including the OSAR-D — is a continuation of that tradition, built to deliver reliability where it matters most.

Choosing an OSAR-D isn’t about following a trend; it’s about trusting a tool that’s been engineered with purpose, tested under pressure, and designed to serve a lifetime of adventures.

Final Thoughts

The OSAR-D from Marathon Watch exemplifies everything a serious tool watch should be: durable, legible, precise, and utterly reliable. It’s a watch made for those who work, explore, and survive in environments where second chances are rare and performance is everything.

In a marketplace full of watches that look tough but fold under real-world pressure, the OSAR-D stands tall. It doesn’t just tell the time — it stands the test of time. For those who demand the best from their gear, whether in Arctic rescue missions or everyday life, the OSAR-D is ready to meet the challenge — and exceed it.